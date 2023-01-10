Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Clockshop Presents Sarah Rosalena Brady's FOR SUBMERSION

This temporary public artwork will be installed, and if rainfall permits, submerged, at the Los Angeles State Historic Park watershed from through April 2, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

The Los Angeles-based arts nonprofit Clockshop, in partnership with Los Angeles State Historic Park, announces a new artist commission from LA artist Sarah Rosalena, For Submersion. This temporary public artwork will be installed, and if rainfall permits, submerged, at the Los Angeles State Historic Park watershed from through April 2, 2023.

Before settler colonization, LA State Historic Park was the floodplain of Paayme Paxaayt, the Los Angeles River, that supported Tongva people and wildlife. For Submersion recalls the LA River's importance by honoring its history as an ancestral pathway. The mediums used to create For Submersion highlight Rosalena's attention to Los Angeles river's evolution over time, honoring practices used in the past and present, she merges craft making and digital arts as a way to interpret and re-envision land.

For Submersion is both a physical work and digital artifact, which aims to re-narrativize, through yarn painting, the river's temporalities and historicity as a watershifter. Rosalena adorned a river rock from Paayme Paxaayt with Wixárika yarn painting, a method of image-making traditionally done with beeswax, pine sap, and handspun yarn that has been passed down in her family for generations. The yarn represents a throughline to mother earth and to the matrilineal bloodline of weavers in her family. The yarn painted rock was 3D scanned, then digitally fabricated into a physical sculpture that will collect and interact with rainwater. In addition, a large commissioned textile will be handwoven as a companion piece, and will use satellite imagery of the Los Angeles River as a weaving pattern.

"Sarah's practice honors traditional craft through its digital manipulation, re-casting how we position Indigenous knowledge within our present and future. Her work elicits Native futurity, and explores the relationship between land, culture, natural resources, and the digital worlds we must inhabit," says Clockshop Director Sue Bell Yank. "Her monumental river rock sculpture within LA State Historic Park is both a keystone for bridging multiple worlds, and a prayer for different, generative, and abundant modes of interacting with them."

Central to this commission is a partnership with Chapter House, an Indigenous-led organization that provides space for Indigenous Peoples and allies to appreciate art, convene and collaborate, celebrate individual and shared Indigenous cultures, and explore the complexities of the 21st Century Indigenous experience. Chapter House and Rosalena will lead hands-on workshops for Native youth, engaging them with the land at LAHSP through craft and digital technology. Each workshop is designed to mirror the process for creating For Submersion, wherein technology functions as a means of digital preservation and archive for future generations.



