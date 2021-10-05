Classical Theatre Lab to Present Online Reading of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

For several years, the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division has presented Free Theatre in the Parks programming. This year, as the City of West Hollywood continues to navigate health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City will present two Virtual Theatre experiences for the 2021 season produced by Classical Theatre Lab and Infinite Jest Theatre Company.

Classical Theatre Lab will bring a costumed online reading of William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. The performances premiere online on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at www.weho.org/arts or http://bit.ly/wehoartstheatre. These performances are offered to the public free of charge with donations accepted at www.classicaltheatrelab.org.

Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" is considered one of the most beautifully crafted farces ever written and one of Shakespeare's funniest, most enjoyable plays. Shakespeare drew inspiration from the Roman playwright Plautus' "Menaechmi" and "Amphitruo," which, in turn, were based on the Greek New Comedy plays of the 3rd century B.C.

The story follows two sets of twins, separated in infancy by a shipwreck, who are identical in face and name. When Antipholus of Syracuse sets out to find his twin brother in Ephesus, a madcap series of errors ensues due to mistaken identities and zany slapstick humor. Colorful period costumes, live music, and virtual backgrounds will add authenticity to this 80-minute romp that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

The reading is directed by Elizabeth Swain and features cast members Joel Asher, Tristan Boesch, Strawn Bovee, Virtic Emil Brown, Kathy Bell Denton, Tim Fannon, Suzanne Hunt, Julie Lanctot, Conlan Ledwith, Alison Shanks, Sara Shearer, Donald Wayne, and Alexander Wells.

Infinite Jest Theatre Company, Los Angeles' only all comedic theatre company, which was founded by the desire to create great art in a collaborative and supportive environment, brings a costumed online reading of John Lyly's Gallathea to West Hollywood and beyond, virtually. Gallathea will premiere online on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at www.weho.org/arts or http://bit.ly/wehoartstheatre and the performances are offered to the public free of charge with donations gratefully accepted at www.infinitejesttheatrecompany.org.

First performed in 1588, John Lyly's "Gallathea" is a queer love story set inside the landscape of classical myth. To avoid being sacrificed to Neptune, Gallathea and Phillida are sent into the forest dressed as boys where they meet and fall in love. Meanwhile, three shipwrecked brothers set out to seek their fortunes, Cupid stirs up his usual trouble, nymphs fall for mortals, and Diana and Neptune prepare for the ultimate showdown, but maybe Venus will save the day in this playful pastoral.

The reading is directed by Collette Rutherford, and will feature Ben Carroll, Alexandra Demaio, Dominique Fatu, Caroline George, Shirley Ritter Hatton, Taylor Hawthorne, Ben Lupejkis, Kristofer Mikal, Skip Pipo, Zaire Martinez Roldan, Kevin Michael Shiley, and Tori Zaitonia

The City of West Hollywood's 2021 Virtual Theatre program is organized by the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division. For more information, please contact Joy Tribble, the City of West Hollywood's Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

The City of West Hollywood's Arts Division delivers a broad array of arts programs including Art on the Outside (temporary public art), City Poet Laureate, Drag Queen Story Hour, Free Theatre in the Parks, Grants, Holiday Programming, Human Rights Speaker Series, Library Exhibits, National Poetry Month, One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, Summer Sounds + Winter Sounds, Urban Art (permanent public art), and WeHo Reads.

The City of West Hollywood remains in a declared local emergency in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. West Hollywood City Hall is open for in-person transactions by appointment; to make an appointment, visit www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services remain accessible by phone at (323) 848-6400 and via the City's website at www.weho.org. City of West Hollywood coronavirus information is available at www.weho.org/coronavirus.

City of West Hollywood coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus and the City encourages community members to follow @wehocity on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram and turn on notifications. For up-to-date news and events, follow the City of West Hollywood on social media, sign up for news updates at www.weho.org/email, and visit the City's calendar of meetings and events at www.weho.org/calendar.