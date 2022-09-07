Cindy Williams, Kerry O'Malley And Newcomer Sami Staitman To Star In Short Form Comedy Series SAMI

Cindy Williams ("Laverne and Shirley"), Kerry O'Malley ("Why Women Kill", "Snowpiercer") and newcomer Sami Staitman have been set to star in "Sami," a new short-form comedy streaming series with music.

Created by Bruce Kimmel, the 10-episode series will commence production later this month in New York and Los Angeles. It will drop on Amazon Prime in March 2023.

"Sami" follows the adventures of Sami Sherman (Staitman), a young girl trying to make it as an aspiring Broadway actress/singer in New York City.

"We're all very excited about our new streaming series 'Sami,'" says Kimmel. "I created the show because I love classic sitcoms of the Golden Age, including the 1970s - when there was a lot of physical comedy and each episode was usually a self-contained story following characters we fell in love with. There'll be an original song in every episode and lots of cameo performances by Broadway performers."

Kimmel began his career as an actor, having guest-starred on most of the long-running television shows of the 1970s. He wrote, directed and starred in the cult movie hit, "The First Nudie Musical." Since 1993, he has been one of the leading producers of theatre music, having produced over 180 albums. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards including producing the revival cast album of "Hello, Dolly!" starring the legendary Carol Channing.

Williams is best known for her starring role in the classic comedy series, "Laverne and Shirley." Her other TV credits include "Happy Days," "Law & Order: SVU," "Girlfriends," and "The Odd Couple." She appeared on Broadway in "The Drowsy Chaperone." Most recently, she has been touring the country doing her one-woman show, "Me, Myself, and Shirley."

O'Malley is as well known for her work in the theatre as well as her film and television roles. Most recently she had recurring roles in the drama series "Snowpiercer," and "Why Women Kill." Her Broadway theatre credits include "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Into the Woods."

Staitman is an LA native but currently lives in NYC. She has been featured in Showtime's "House of Lies" & Funny or Die's "BIG". Her theater credits include, Off Broadway "The Green Room" Regional: "Annie", "The Addams Family", "Legally Blonde" and "Welcome to My World" for which she received a nomination for Best Actress for the Robby Awards.

"Sami" will be produced by Kimmel's Kritzerland Productions.