Christopher Riddle, Leader Of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, Passes Away At 74

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Christopher Riddle, the esteemed trombonist and leader of the Nelson Riddle Orchestra, has passed away at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully on August 24, 2024.

Born on May 8, 1950, in Los Angeles, California, Christopher Robert Riddle was the son of legendary arranger and composer Nelson Riddle and his wife, Doreen. From a young age, Christopher displayed a remarkable aptitude for music, beginning with the piano before mastering the trombone under the tutelage of George Roberts. He further honed his skills at Trinity College in London and the University of Southern California's School of Music.

Christopher's musical journey was deeply intertwined with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra, where he performed for nearly fifteen years before taking the helm as leader following his father's passing in 1985. For the next four decades, Christopher guided the Orchestra to new heights, captivating audiences across the United States and Europe with his extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to preserving his father's legacy. Whether at Carnegie Hall or Dublin's National Concert Hall, Christopher brought the signature Nelson Riddle sound to life, earning acclaim for his ability to interpret and perform his father's iconic arrangements with authenticity and passion.

At the conductor's podium, Christopher was more than a leader; he was a storyteller. With a warmth and wit that endeared him to audiences, he shared vivid anecdotes about the legendary artists with whom he and his father collaborated, including Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Linda Ronstadt, Buddy DeFranco, Bob Bain and more. His recollections provided not just entertainment, but a living history of American music.

If you were one of the fortunate few, you would know Christopher was passionate about many things in addition to music. He loved movies that transported him to a nostalgia unattainable in today's cinema. He was a ravenous reader of biographies and accounts of the American Revolution. He romanticized the history and held The Founders in highest regard. In accompaniment to his music, love of film, and history passions, he (like his father) was ready with a joke. Comedy remained a welcomed friend.

Christopher was dedicated to ensuring that his father's music remained a vibrant and celebrated part of the cultural landscape. His legacy as a musician and a steward of his father's work will endure. The family remains committed to keeping their legacy alive through the music.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Molloy Riddle, who passed away in 1994. Christopher will be laid to rest beside her in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He is survived by his brother, Nelson “Skip” Riddle, and his four sisters, Rosemary Acerra, Bettina Bellini, Cecily Finnegan, and Maureen Riddle.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL