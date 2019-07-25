Chrissy Metz and Shoshana Bean Join Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Anniversary Concert

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA), one of the country's longest-running and largest LGBTQ arts organizations, announced today that Chrissy Metz, star of NBC's This is Us and Shoshana Bean, star of Broadway's Waitress, will join GMCLA'S Gala Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall on August 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm.

Ms. Metz and Ms. Bean will be featured in the first part of the concert which will include works from the pop, Broadway and choral cannon. Ms. Metz will perform the acclaimed song "I'm Standing With You" written by Diane Warren, from the film Breakthroughand her hit album. Ms. Bean will perform "She Used to Be Mine" by Sara Bareilles from the hit musical Waitressand will also lead GMCLA, and some surprise guests, in a very new take on a classic Broadway song.

Executive Director Lou Spisto commented, "We are beyond thrilled to have these incredible artists join us onstage at for this Gala Concert. These two great singers, who are true allies of the LGBTQ community, have been raising their beautiful and powerful voices for important causes for years. They will add immeasurably to our music and our message."

As previously announced, GMCLA's 200 plus members will be joined by the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and others from around the country to perform the Los Angeles premiere of Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall. This original work,celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, was co-commissioned by GMCLA and NYCGMC. Last month, both choruses performed Quiet No Moretogether at Carnegie Hall and received a standing ovation from the sold-out house. Also previously announced, longtime activist David Mixner will receive GMCLA'S Lifetime Legend Award for his 60 years of leadership in the LGBTQ community.

The evening will also feature a private pre-concert reception and post-concert dinner for 300 guests, in support of GMCLA's music education programs - the Alive Music Project, Arts for Incarcerated Youth, and the LA Schools Program. Gala seats are available at GMCLA.org or by calling 424-239-6514

Concert tickets for GMCLA 40/STONEWALL 50 are available online at GMCLA.ORG/WDCH or by calling Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office at 323-850-2000. Concert tickets start at $50.





