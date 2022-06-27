Cherry Poppins presents XOXO EUPHORIA GIRL A Parody Burlesque Musical. Friday July 29 8PM, Saturday July 30 8PM, and Sunday July 31 3PM at Black Rose, 1714 N Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027.

A mashup of TV shows, High Schools, Cities, and time periods set to your favorite music! XOXO EUPHORIA GIRL asks the hard hitting questions like, what if Kristen Bell's narration of Gossip Girl all of a sudden had to deal with the insanity that happens in Euphoria? What if B and S are no longer the most dramatic people in high school? Will Maddy be able to burlesque with those nails? Will Cassie find a horse to ride? Why does every bestie duo fight over some rando named Nate?! Will Ashtray sing a love ballad to Fez? Will Lexi get to direct the whole show? Will Zendaya win another Emmy? Will Jules steal all of our hearts again?

You can only find out what the heck is happening in XOXO EUPHORIA GIRLl by getting a ticket and joining us for a whirlwind of a weekend! Try not to laugh so hard you pee!

Featuring Markesha Chatfield (Cherry Poppins, Norwegian Cruise Line), Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live, Teen Beach Movie), Ty Deran (Kinky Boots, Home Street Home), Kristyn Evelyn (Cherry Poppins, Center Theatre Group), Everjohn Feliciano (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Dogfight), Emma Hunton (Good Trouble, Wicked), Carly Jibson (The Guest Book,Crybaby), Janaya Mahealani Jones (Memphis, VHS Christmas Carol), Meredith Lim (Who's Afraid of David Lynch, Cages), Alli Miller-Fisher (Co-Founder Cherry Poppins, Dragula), Michael Scott Montgomery (Unidentified with Demi Lavato, Stage Kiss), Sarah Wines (Cherry Poppins, Toil and Trouble)

Conceptualized and founded by Alli Miller and Sarah Haworth, creates contemporary, interactive theatre experiences for Los Angeles audiences. In addition to producing musical theatre burlesque shows all over Los Angeles county, Cherry Poppins has also expanded to produce many musicals and plays. Cherry Poppin's mission as a company is to entertain and tell stories in a fun, relaxed atmosphere in which the audience is not just a witness but a willing and active participant. Cherry Poppins is rejuvenating the live performance theatre scene in Los Angeles....come to a Cherry produced show with your tie undone and your drink in your hand.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182923®id=9&articlelink=https://www.eventbrite.com/e/374520259177?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

www.cherrypoppinsproductions.com