Chance Theater Participates in the impACT Anaheim Giving Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anaheim’s official resident theater company has announced its participation in the impACT Anaheim Giving Day, a community-wide event dedicated to supporting local nonprofits and their impactful initiatives. As one of Anaheim’s premier cultural institutions, the theater company is committed to enriching the community through the transformative power of live theater.

Taking place on June 5th, impACT Anaheim Giving Day provides an opportunity for individuals and businesses to unite in support of causes that resonate with them. Known for its commitment to artistic excellence, education, and community engagement, our theater invites supporters to join in this collective effort to make a positive difference in Anaheim and beyond.

By contributing on impACT Anaheim Giving Day, donors play a vital role in sustaining our mission-driven programs and initiatives. These contributions will help us continue to:

Provide Accessible Youth Theater Programs: Our Speak Up programs are a significant part of our educational outreach, designed to give voice to various community members.

Veterans Speak Up offers veterans a platform to share their stories, promoting social healing and deeper community understanding. Participants can record meaningful conversations, and collaborate with theater artists.

Spectrum Speak Up is a free summer theater camp for teens on the Autism Spectrum, focusing on acting, writing, directing, and team-building. This program helps participants find their unique voice and talent, culminating in an original show.

Engage with the Community: Through post-show talkbacks, outreach initiatives, and partnerships with local organizations, we foster meaningful connections and dialogue both on and off the stage.

Support Emerging Artists: By offering mentorship opportunities, collaborative projects, and professional development initiatives, we nurture a vibrant and diverse artistic ecosystem.

Produce Innovative Theatrical Productions: Our upcoming summer musical production is “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street," directed by James Michael McHale. This thrilling musical masterpiece will captivate audiences with its gripping narrative, intense score, and stellar performances, running from July 20 to August 11, 2024.

"Alma": This powerful play explores the bond between a mother and daughter as they navigate the complexities of the American Dream. With a litany of amazing reviews and recommendations, this sold out extended production touched the hearts of our community and has stirred numerous patrons to reflect on the society that want to contribute to.

OTR Series: Our On The Radar series showcases new and groundbreaking works, providing a platform for emerging voices in the theater community, including Dustin H. Chinn, the Chance’s 2024 Resident Playwright. Past Resident Playwrights include Keiko Green, Exal Iraheta, B.J. Tindal, Krista Knight, Jessica Huang, Joanna Garner, Ted Malawer, Jenny Connell Davis, Lauren Yee, Nick Jones, Marshall Pailet, Zayd Dohrn, and Adam Szymkowicz.

How to Participate:

To learn more about our participation in impACT Anaheim Giving Day and how to make a donation, visit the Chance Theater Giving Day page. As we navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, community support becomes more crucial than ever. By participating in impACT Anaheim Giving Day and contributing to our theater, individuals can directly impact the cultural landscape of Anaheim and contribute to the resilience and vitality of the arts.

Comments