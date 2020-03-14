Chance Theater Cancels Upcoming Productions Due to COVID-19

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is sad to announce that the upcoming productions of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity and Actually (which had replaced Yellowman in its 22nd Anniversary Season) will be canceled.

According to the Managing Director, Casey Long, "The health and well-being of our patrons, artists, and volunteers is our top priority. So, after careful discussion regarding the guidelines from the Governor's executive order in regards to COVID-19, we believe it is in our community's best interest to cancel this weekend's Chance-a-thon community fundraiser and our upcoming productions."

Long continued, "We want to thank all of our amazing volunteers, artists, and patrons who were set for an amazing Chance-a-thon weekend. We will miss the camaraderie this weekend, and the weeks to come. And another big thank you to the incredible production teams of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity and Actually for all the incredible work they have already contributed to the shows. We are exploring the possibility of rescheduling these productions for a future date and we look forward to creating with all of you again soon."

For any additional information, please contact Casey Long at 714-900-3284 or casey@chancetheater.com.





