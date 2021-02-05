Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Center Theatre Group Raises Over $700,000 From RWQUARANTUNES Fundraising Event

The RWQuarantunes program was launched last year to raise money for theatre groups affected by the shutdown.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Center Theatre Group has announced it raised over $700,000 through its RWQuarantunes fundraising event, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Friday's fundraising event featured appearances and performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, John Leguizamo, Sting, Allison Janney, Mike Birbiglia, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Matthew Bourne, Lena Hall, Robert Lopez, Josh Gad and Dolly Parton, and more.

The theater saw more than 3,800 views between Zoom and YouTube throughout the over-five-hour event.

"As we struggle through this unprecedented moment and dream of how we will come out the other side as a stronger, more responsive company, it is heartening to see the support from so many friends from both sides of the stage," Managing Director and Chief Executive Meghan Pressman said in a statement. "The artists and performers who came together to make this special night and our patrons and supporters are helping to make sure that theater remains a vital part of our community as we move forward."

Read more on The Los Angeles Times.


