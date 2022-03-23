Center Theatre Group Presents the World Premiere of I'LL BE SEEIN' YA This Month

Tony nominee and two-time Pulitzer finalist Jon Robin Baitz's "I'll Be Seein' Ya" will have its world premiere March 31 on CTG's Digital Stage. Directed by the Artistic Director/Producer of the acclaimed Ojai Playwrights Conference (OPC), Robert Egan, "I'll Be Seein' Ya" will be available on demand through May 1 at CTGLA.org/IllBeSeeinYa. The streaming production is presented as part of Center Theatre Group's 53rd season at the Mark Taper Forum and is available to purchase for $25 for the general public.

"I'll Be Seein' Ya" was co-commissioned by Center Theatre Group and Second Stage Theatre and developed in OPC's Foundry Project. A virtual opening night is set for Thursday, March 31 at 6 pm (Pacific) and, following the premiere at 7:30 pm (Pacific) a creative conversation will take place featuring Robert Egan and Jon Robin Baitz, moderated by Thomas Schlamme. The cast of "I'll Be Seen' Ya" features Sussan Deyhim, Justin Kirk, Christine Lahti and Christopher Larkin.

In "I'll Be Seein' Ya," Allie Murchow (Christine Lahti) dreams of a better yesterday and bearable tomorrow in a rapidly changing urban America. It's the summer of 2020 in Los Angeles, and this anxious, aging recluse is holed up in her meager apartment with little more than a million stories of her life in Hollywood's yesteryear. But even the best makeup can't cover up what's really going on the outside and the inside of this mercurial woman. Her neighbor Dorsa Urshulami (Sussan Deyhim) is worried about her well-being along with the pharmacist Spencer Still (Christopher Larkin). Her brother, Japhy Murchow (Justin Kirk), just desires peace and quiet. Fantasies quickly crash into reality in this deeply human exploration of empathy, guilt, responsibility and the kindness of strangers and the impossibility of hiding from our ever-changing world.

"I'll Be Seein' Ya" is the eighth play by Jon Robin Baitz to be presented by Center Theatre Group and the fourth to receive its world premiere with CTG. Past productions at the Taper include "Dutch Landscape" (world premiere), "The Substance of Fire," "Three Hotels," "Ten Unknowns" and "Other Desert Cities." "The Paris Letter" and "Vicuña" received their world premieres at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

The creative team for "I'll Be Seein' Ya" includes Myung Hee Cho and Yuki Izumihara (scenic designers), Ruoxuan Li (costume designer), Pablo Santiago (lighting designer), Adam Phalen (sound designer), Rick Baitz (composer), Pothmolita Duo (make-up designer), Robert Egan (editing), Erik Johnson (editing), Avy Kaufman, CSA (casting), Scotty Anderson (casting), Thomas Schlamme (consulting producer) and Cinevative (filming). The associate artistic director on "I'll Be Seein' Ya" is Kelley Kirkpatrick, the stage manager is Maggie Swing and assistant stage manager is Julia Zayas- Meléndez.

