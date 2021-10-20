Center Theatre Group Launches In the House Free Ticket Program

Center Theatre Group Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman announced a new program, In the House, offering free tickets for Los Angeles area schools, colleges and non-profit organizations. Tickets will be available for early performances of all productions in the upcoming seasons at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre as well as some shows at the Ahmanson Theatre including CTG's first performance back in the Ahmanson, "A Christmas Carol," on November 30, 2021.

In the House joins other current Center Theatre Group programs including FreePlay which offers tickets for anyone 25 years old or younger for the first preview of all Center Theatre Group productions at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre (reservations are free if made in-person at the box office or there is a $5 per ticket handling fee to reserve online or over the phone). Beyond the thousands of tickets distributed through those two programs, Center Theatre Group's Education and Community Partnerships program provides free and low-cost tickets to more than 8,000 students, educators and parents to the theatre most years though Student Matinees and Teen Theatregoers. For information on all of these programs, please visit www.centertheatregroup.org/programs/students/see-theatre/.

"As we return to the theatre after this extended and unprecedented time away, we recognize the need for affordable tickets to CTG shows for all Angelenos, so I'm excited to add this new program to support our work around access, equity, diversity, and inclusion," said Pressman. "The In the House initiative allows us to strengthen our relationship with local schools and fellow non-profits while giving their students, members and supporters the opportunity to have a true theatre experience and fall back in love with the artform we have missed so much over the past year and a half."

To launch this new program, Center Theatre Group is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA), a youth empowerment organization whose mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Mentor/mentee "matches" from BBBSLA will be invited to attend all productions in the upcoming season at all Center Theatre Group venues.

"As we strive to introduce our mentees to culturally enriching activities throughout Los Angeles County, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Center Theatre Group to bring the magic of live theatre into their lives," said Lauren Plichta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

Organizations will be invited to apply for tickets to each show when individual tickets for the production go on priority presale. If selected, the organization will be assigned a promotional code that they can distribute. People who receive the code will be able to select their own seating locations and reserve them through the regular ticketing pathway at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles).

For more information or to begin receiving notifications when registrations begin, organizations should visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/InTheHouse.