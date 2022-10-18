Center Theatre Group Launches $20 Ticket Drop Tuesdays

Center Theatre Group is launching Ticket Drop Tuesdays, a new ticketing option for its audiences, starting on October 18. Created to encourage everyone to come to the theatre, this new initiative will make shows at Center Theatre Group more accessible to everyone in Los Angeles. On Tuesdays, theatre patrons will be able to purchase tickets for a flat $20 rate, all fees will be waived with the code TUESDAY20. A limited number of tickets will be made available every Tuesday at 12 p.m. PST, with new shows and ticket locations released each week.

This new low-cost ticket opportunity is consistent with Center Theatre Group's dedication to finding new ways to make everyone feel welcome at the theatre. Ticket Drop Tuesdays is the latest program to fall under Center Theatre Group's "Theatre Access for L.A." initiative, which supports our efforts to reach an audience that reflects the diverse makeup of Southern California and the communities we serve. These programs seek to create a more inclusive theatre through subsidized ticket offers, innovative audience engagement, education projects, and more. Other programs included in this initiative include FreePlay, which offers free tickets to anyone 25 years old or younger to select performances of all Center Theatre Group productions, and In the House, which offers free tickets to Los Angeles area schools, colleges, and nonprofit organizations.

"We believe having access to live theatre is integral to creating a vibrant, inspired, and innovative community. We want our audiences to attend again and again to share in this collective experience," said Meghan Pressman, Center Theatre Group's Managing Director / CEO. "A theatre is nothing without its audience, which is why we're telling everyone in Los Angeles that they should 'Just go!' to celebrate and support the performing arts. And now, we're making it even easier to enjoy some of the best theatre in the country thanks to our $20 Ticket Drop Tuesdays!"

Patrons will be able to purchase up to four tickets at a flat rate of $20 by visiting CenterTheatreGroup.org/Promo at 12 p.m. PST every Tuesday and using the code TUESDAY20. Beginning October 18, tickets will be available for "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" and "Clyde's" at the Mark Taper Forum and "2:22 - A Ghost Story" at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis and the dates, seat locations, and shows available will change each week. Patrons are encouraged to check back weekly for exclusive offers. People who would like to receive emailed notifications about upcoming shows and Ticket Drop Tuesday offers can sign up or adjust their email preferences here. To learn more about Ticket Drop Tuesday, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Tickets/Ticket-Drop-Tuesday.

For general ticket information, please visit CenterTheatreGroup.org, call Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or visit us in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles). The Mark Taper Forum is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. The Kirk Douglas Theatre is located at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232.

