Center Theatre Group Announces Final Extension Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Currently in previews, "What the Constitution Means to Me" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum is extended a second and final time. Written by Heidi Schreck, directed by Oliver Butler and starring Maria Dizzia, the Tony-nominated play, originally scheduled to run through February 16 and later extended until February 23, will now continue through February 28, 2020. "What the Constitution Means to Me" will open on Friday, January 17. A new block of tickets has been made available for all performances throughout the run.

It was also announced that tickets are now on sale for "A Constitutional Conversation," an event co-hosted by Los Angeles magazine after the performance on Thursday, February 27. The panel discussion led by Editor-in-Chief Maer Roshan will feature special guests in conversation to discuss what the Constitution means to us all. Tickets for this performance and panel discussion are $150 and can be purchased by visiting CTGLA.org/LAMag. Panel guests will be announced at a later date.

Additional dates for student matinee performances of "What the Constitution Means to Me" have also been announced. Those performances will be on Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28. For more information, please visit CTGLA.org/StudentMatinee.

In addition to Maria Dizzia, the cast of "What the Constitution Means to Me" includes original Broadway cast members Rosdely Ciprian and Mike Iveson as well as local debater Jocelyn Shek (who alternates in the role with Ciprian). Gabriel Marin and Jessica Savage are understudies.

The creative team features scenic design by Rachel Hauck ("Hadestown"), costume design by Michael Krass ("Hadestown"), lighting design by Jen Schriever ("Eclipsed") and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar ("Hamlet"). The production stage manager is Nicole Olson and the casting director is Taylor Williams.

Direct from Broadway, playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.





