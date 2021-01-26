Center For The Arts Hosts Jim Brickman Valentine's Day Concert

GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will entertain Center for the Arts patrons this Valentine's Day with his uplifting, family-friendly "Share the Love LIVE" virtual concert.

With five showtimes to choose from between Friday, February 12 -Sunday February 14, 2021, Brickman will perform his hit songs such as "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes," and "Valentine" in a one-of-a-kind front row concert experience that is sure to warm the hearts of everyone this holiday season. Attendees can customize their concert experience with special merchandise or even a personal meet-and-greet with Brickman after the show. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $40 until Monday, February 1, 2021, at which point prices increase to $50. For each ticket sold, a $10 donation will be made to CFA. Please use the coupon code "lovepu" at checkout to ensure your ticket purchase supports CFA. For more information about Jim Brickman and to purchase tickets, please visit jimbrickman.com/share-the-love-experience.



Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 22 Number One albums and 34 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry Bible, Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two GRAMMY nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's No Words, and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His and star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Lady A, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show, The Jim Brickman Show. New in 2020, the Brickman Bedtime Story podcast can be seen on Facebook LIVE every Tuesday night and can be listened to on Pandora, Apple, Spotify, and iHeart Radio podcasts.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art. The Center for the Arts is offering digital resources to the community available at arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/digital-resources.htm. Please visit our event page to view more of our upcoming virtual events this spring.