Celebration Theatre to Present TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS - 6 Stories Of Trans Heroes Throughout History

Celebration Theatre is presenting a cast of trans and non-binary actors the platform to bring their trans* heroes to life on stage. Tales from the Transcestors is the telling of six transgender stories across history. It is a multi-genre experience inclusive of music, poetry, and vignettes.

Celebration's Interim Artistic Director, Ann James [Hamilton, Lempicka] (she/they) says, "This is a show that everyone can learn from and enjoy. I hope that the Hollywood Fringe and PRIDE audiences come out to see these artists bring respect to our community ancestors."

Director Shaan Dasani [Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, These/Thems] (he/they) says, "This show helps us understand that being trans isn't new. Knowing our history is important, it offers a shift in perspective, it uncovers our truth."

The cast of multi-hyphenate performers cultivated each of their pieces from research on personally selected "transcestors" they wished to embody. "It's a way to honor the stories and experiences of our elders and the trans folks that came before us," says performer Cody Sloan (he/him), "It's a way to remind folks that we've always been here."

Celebration Theatre's Tales of the Transcestors is a part of the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The show is produced by Amanda Kruger (they/them) and Executive Director Christopher Maikish (he/him) with stage management by Miles Berman (he/him), casting by Resident Casting Director Jami Rudofsky (she/her) with a preview performance Saturday, June 4th, 8:30pm; Opening Saturday June 11th, 3:30pm; Wednesday, June 15th, 8:30pm; Thursday, June 16th, 11pm; Sunday, June 19th, 3:30pm; Friday, June 24th, 5pm; and Saturday, June 25th, 8pm at The Broadwater Main Stage located at 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Tickets can be found at www.celebrationtheatre.org/transcestors.