Celebrate Make Music Day With a Free Outdoor Concert in Leimert Park

On Friday, June 21, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs , in partnership with LA Commons and Make Music LA will celebrate Make Music Day (Fête de la Musique) with Pulsations LA, a free, outdoor concert event featuring artists identified as Cultural Treasures by the Cultural Treasures of South LA, a community-based cultural asset mapping initiative, a collaboration between DCA, LA Commons, South Los Angeles Transit Empowerment Zone (SLATE-Z), Community Coalition (CoCo) and USC's Neighborhood Data for Social Change initiative. This Make Music Day Celebration will be livestreamed globally as part of the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad.

The Make Music Day Concert will be held on People Street in Leimert Park Village in front of the historic Vision Theater, featuring musical performances from Kinnara Taiko, Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center Jazz Ensemble featuring vocalist Dwight Trible, tap dance by the Nicholas Dance Studio, poetry by artivist S. Pearl Sharp, with a family-friendly drum workshop by Project Knucklehead.

This concert event will be part of a global "rhythmic relay" called Pulsations as part of the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad. Under the creative direction of French/Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, Pulsations will unite artists in 24 countries with a shared heartbeat rhythm that will travel around the world from New Zealand to Paris. Participating countries include Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States on the following schedule:

At 8:50 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024 Los Angeles will pick up the rhythm from Mexico and pass it to Canada as it makes its way around the globe to Paris via livestream. For the complete global livestream schedule visit: https://makemusicday.org/pulsations

Friday, June 21, 2024 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time)

6:00 a.m. - New Zealand, Australia, Japan, China, India, Ukraine

7:00 a.m. - Turkey, Ireland, Greece, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria

8:00 a.m. - Ghana, Brazil, Mexico, United States, Canada, United Kingdom

9:00 a.m. - Italy, Cyprus, Portugal, Czech Republic, Germany, France

Founded in 1982 as Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is now celebrated in more than 1,000 cities in 120 different countries. The French government and the French people take pride in how the Fête de la Musique has grown to become an international phenomenon. For that reason, the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad has selected Make Music Day as one of their key days of action leading up to the games.

DCA's Performing Arts Division will be presenting Make Music Day events throughout the day including a Mariachi Lunch mini-concert at Figueroa Plaza, a show tune singalong at Lankershim Arts Center, a Soul of Music young musicians intensive jam session at the Taxco Theater in Canoga Park and a Taiko Drum Circle in Barnsdall Art Park. Check the https://www.pulsationsla.com/ to confirm programs, times and locations.

Musicians of all ages, cultures, genres, and skill levels are encouraged to create a free public outdoor concert to play and share music with friends, neighbors, and strangers. For more information on how to participate in Make Music Los Angeles visit https://www.makemusicla.org/

"We are honored and thrilled to have our Make Music Day Celebrations in Leimert Park, and partake in an amazing experience of global artistry and unity. For decades, South Los Angeles has been a vibrant center of expression with a rich cultural history," said Heather Hutt, Los Angeles City Councilwoman for District 10. "This celebration will be a testament to this legacy, inspiring our City for years to come."

"We are thrilled to participate in the international and global livestream of Make Music Day (Fête de la Musique) with Pulsations as part of the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad. Music is the bridge that connects us across continents, and together we are creating a festival of global unity," said Daniel Tarica, General Manager to the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. "With the partnership of LA Commons and Make Music LA, we are showcasing our city's artists on the global stage."

"This international performance is poised to be a flagship event of the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad, the official cultural program of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Pulsations project mirrors our collective values, promoting camaraderie, peace, and mutual respect worldwide. As President of the Arab World Institute and Director of Culture at Paris 2024, we extend a cordial invitation for you to partake in this grand, inclusive celebration. It would be our privilege to have your presence alongside us for this momentous occasion." - Dominique Hervieu, Director of Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad and Jack Lang, President of the Arab World Institute and Founder of Make Music Day.

"Through Cultural Treasures of South LA, we are affirming South Los Angeles as one of the most dynamic cultural and artistic hotspots in the country. It is truly fitting that South LA serves as the US site for the Pulsations Rhythmic Relay as part of the 2024 Cultural Olympiad. We are excited to partner with DCA, Make Music LA, and the team at Fete de la Musique Paris to celebrate music as a vehicle for connecting people around the world and to showcase the stunning talent of students at Fernando Pullum Performing Arts Center in collaboration with Dwight Trible along with Kinnara Taiko and Project Knucklehead as part of the full morning lineup." - Karen Mack, Founder and Executive Director of LA Commons

"Music has the ability to bring people together. In a diverse city like Los Angeles, where more than 200 languages are spoken by residents, Make Music Day provides an opportunity to share the many vibrant cultures and communities that make L.A. so special. We are proud to partner with DCA, LA Commons and the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad on this project, to share the extraordinary musical creativity of South LA with the world. And we hope this will inspire Angelenos from all communities to take part in Make Music Day on June 21st and for years to come." - Dorsay Dujon, Founder, Make Music Los Angeles

