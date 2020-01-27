Casting Has Been Announced for THE MISMATCH GAME at The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre

Casting has been announced for the upcoming edition of Dennis Hensley's The MisMatch Game. The side-splitting parody of the '70s game show returns to the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre for two shows only on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8, at 8pm.



The cast on Friday 2/7 will include (in alphabetical order) Danté (Jack Nicholson), Maile Flanagan (Danny Bonaduce), Rebekah Kochan (Pamela Anderson), Tom Lenk (Zooey Deschanel or Tilda Swinton), Marc Samuel (Morgan Freeman), and Willam (Jessica Simpson). On Saturday 2/8 the cast will feature Jackie Beat (Bea Arthur), Julie Brown (Melania Trump), Danny Casillas (Reba Areba), Nadya Ginsburg (Cher), Felix Pire (Ricardo Montalbán), and Chris Pudlo (Peewee Herman). All appearances are subject to change. Visit www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre for updates.



The MisMatch Game regularly fills the house at its irregularly scheduled gigs at the Renberg Theatre. Audiences keep coming back for the razor's-edge improv and the racy, anarchic, and decidedly un-PC wit and wildness. The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."



General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Net proceeds from all ticket sales will support the full range of free and low-cost programs and services offered by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.



The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You