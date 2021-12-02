Casting Announced for THE MISMATCH GAME at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre

Casting has been announced for the upcoming In Person for the Holidays Edition of Dennis Hensley's The MisMatch Game at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre. The side-splitting parody of the '70s game show returns live on stage for the first time since February 2020 for two shows only on Saturday, December 4, at 8pm and Sunday, December 5, at 7pm.



The cast on Saturday 12/4 will include (in alphabetical order) Julie Brown (Queen Elizabeth), Danté (Jack Nicholson), Drew Droege (Tanya Roberts), Daniele Gaither (Wendy Williams), Rebekah Kochan (Paris Hilton), and Mitch Silpa (TBA). On Sunday 12/5 the cast will feature Drew Droege (Tanya Roberts), Nadya Ginsburg (Cher), Christopher Lyons (TBA), Felix Pire (Santa), Marc Samuel (Morgan Freeman), and Lory Tatoulian (Sharon Osbourne). All appearances are subject to change. Visit www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre for updates.



The MisMatch Game regularly fills the house at its irregularly scheduled gigs at the Renberg Theatre. Audiences keep coming back for the razor's-edge improv and the racy, anarchic, and decidedly un-PC wit and wildness. The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."



General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Net proceeds from all ticket sales will support the full range of free and low-cost programs and services offered by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.



The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free underground parking is available.