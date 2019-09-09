Casting Announced For THE MISMATCH GAME At Los Angeles LGBT Center

Casting has been announced for the upcoming edition of Dennis Hensley's The MisMatch Game, the show the Los Angeles Times called, "witty, ribald ... an adventure in surrealist era bending!" The side-splitting parody of the '70s game show returns to the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre for two shows only on Friday, September 13, and Saturday, September 14, at 8pm.



The cast on Friday 9/13 will include (in alphabetical order) Jackie Beat (Bea Arthur), Danny Casillas (Reba Areba), Jackie Clarke (Elizabeth Taylor), Danté (Jack Nicholson), Maile Flanagan (Danny Bonaduce), and Rebekah Kochan (Pamela Anderson). On Saturday 9/14 the cast will feature Jackie Beat (Bea Arthur), Daniele Gaither (Wendy Williams), Nadya Ginsburg (Cher), Chris Pudlow (Pee-wee Herman), Marc Samuel (Barack Obama), and Willam (Jessica Simpson). All appearances are subject to change. Visit www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre for updates.



The MisMatch Game regularly fills the house at its irregularly scheduled gigs at the Renberg Theatre. Audiences keep coming back for the razor's-edge improv and the racy, anarchic, and decidedly un-PC wit and wildness. The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."



General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Net proceeds from all ticket sales will support the full range of free and low-cost programs and services offered by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.



The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.





