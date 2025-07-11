Cast Set for THE WOOLGATHERER at The Victory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



B. Light Productions and Jaramillo Productions has revealed the cast for The Woolgatherer, which comes to The Victory Theater August 15 through September 7; with Opening Night on August 15.

Antonio Jaramillo, best known for his starring roles on FX's Mayans M.C. and NBC's Shades of Blue, has been announced in the role of "Cliff." Jaramillo's career spans stage, film, and television, with credits including Oliver Stone's Savages, Liam Neeson's Memory, and notable stage work in Our Lady of 121st Street and Anna in the Tropics. He is a proud member of the prestigious Antaeus Theatre Company in Los Angeles, where he continues to refine his craft among the city's most respected theater artists.

Ashley Alvarez, an acclaimed independent film actress and writer with deep roots in the East Los Angeles arts community, has been announced in the role of "Rose." Alvarez is known for her authentic and visionary storytelling, both on stage and screen, and her commitment to amplifying diverse narratives.

In The Woolgatherer, Rose and Cliff search for connection in William Mastrosimone's first play. Haunted by the past, one prone to daydreaming and fantasy, the other dodging discomfort left and right. Can two lonely hearts, damaged but hopeful, find love with each other? As their worlds collide causing an eruption of emotions.

Come see what The New York Times described as a "mostly lyrical study of the crossfire between a truck driver and a salesgirl."

Directed by Rob Nagle, whose work as both director and actor has spanned top companies including the Antaeus Theatre Company, Boston Court Pasadena, and the Shakespeare Theatre Company, this new production shines a light on the fragile beauty of daydreamers and the resilience of the human heart. Nagle, also a distinguished member of the Antaeus Theatre Company, brings his signature depth and nuance to this intimate two-hander.

The design team features set designer Mark Mendelson; lighting and sound design by Matt Richter.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC