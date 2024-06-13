Cast Set For NEWSIES at Musical Theatre West

Performances run July 12 - July 28, 2024.
Southern California’s premier theatre company, Musical Theatre West has announced the cast and crew for the upcoming Tony Award-Winning Disney musical, Newsies. An inspiring story of young heroes fighting for justice and freedom, MTW’s production of Newsies will run for a limited time, July 12 - July 28, 2024, with an official opening night celebration on Saturday, July 13. Tickets are on sale NOW, starting at $20 USD each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.
Disney’s Newsies is a powerful dance musical that tells the story of the paperboys known as “newsies” as they fight to win fair wages from newspaper tycoon Joseph Pulitzer. Based on the historical New York newsies strike of 1899, Newsies tells the story of the (fictional) Jack Kelly, as he leads his fellow newsies to stand against unfair treatment from the newspaper companies. With help from a young reporter, Katherine Plumber, Jack and his friends have a chance to change their world, but when the strike doesn’t turn out as planned, the entire movement teeters on the edge of collapse. The strike will fail unless all the newsies of New York, from Brooklyn to the Bronx, seize the day and stand together to make their voices heard.
In MTW’s upcoming production of Disney’s Newsies, Jack Kelly will be played by Dillon Klena and Davey will be played by Jaylen Baham. His younger sibling, Les, will be played by Colton Jackson Hutzler; Monika Peña will play Katherine Plumber. Crutchie will be played by Tom Avery, David Engel will play Joseph Pulitzer, and Dominique Kent will play Meda Larkin.
Leading the artful charge will be Director & Choreographer Jeffry Denman, known for his traditional and experimental work on Broadway, off-Broadway, and regionally, which has culminated in a remarkable body of work spanning over 20 years. Music Director Ryan O’Connell, whose music has been heard worldwide in a variety of venues: in film, on stage, and in the concert hall, will have audiences singing along to fan-favorite songs including “Seize the Day,” “Carrying the Banner,” and “Santa Fe.”
Musical Theatre West's production of Newsies will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, July 12 - July 28, 2024, with a special ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, July 19. More details to be announced soon.
Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org
Dillon Klena - Jack Kelly
Monika Peña - Katherine Plummer
David Engel - Joseph Pulitzer
Dominique Kent - Medda Larkin
Tom Avery - Crutchie
Jaylen Baham - Davey
Colton Jackson Hutzler - Les
Shiloh Orr - Seitz, Ensemble
Alex Riley - Bunsen, Ensemble
Andre Darnell Myers - Specs, Ensemble
Taven Blanke - Race, Ensemble
Brandon Halvorsen - Ensemble
Laura Leo Kelly - Ensemble
Anthony Cannarella - Elmer, Ensemble
Katie Marshall - Ensemble
Lizzy Sheck - Ensemble
Gabby Rosales - Ensemble
Liza Piccoli - Dance Captain, Hannah, Ensemble
William Hartery - Jacobi/Roosevelt, Ensemble
Corey Rieger - Wiesel/Nunzio, Ensemble
Bill Ledesma - Mayor, Ensemble
David Kirk Grant - Snyder, Ensemble
Antoine Lee - Delancey, Ensemble
Skylar Gaines - Delancey, Ensemble
Brady Barrett - Student Ensemble, Les U/S
Sam Borenstein - Student Ensemble
Aleksi Barranco - Student Ensemble
Daniel Peters - Student Ensemble
Conor Noson - Student Ensemble
Waverly Craver - Student Ensemble
Rosalie Belle Hutzler - Student Ensemble
Corrina Castro - Student Ensemble
Rae Martinez - Student Ensemble
Chloe Alyssa Hanser - Student Ensemble
Dagny Shaw - Student Ensemble
Ryan Bohmholdt - Student Ensemble
John Kasey Candeleria - Student Ensemble
Daxton Bethoney - Student Ensemble
Brennen Jacob Esguerra - Student Ensemble
Xo Hayes - Student Ensemble
