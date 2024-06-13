Cast Set For NEWSIES at Musical Theatre West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Southern California’s premier theatre company, Musical Theatre West has announced the cast and crew for the upcoming Tony Award-Winning Disney musical, Newsies. An inspiring story of young heroes fighting for justice and freedom, MTW’s production of Newsies will run for a limited time, July 12 - July 28, 2024, with an official opening night celebration on Saturday, July 13. Tickets are on sale NOW, starting at $20 USD each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

Disney’s Newsies is a powerful dance musical that tells the story of the paperboys known as “newsies” as they fight to win fair wages from newspaper tycoon Joseph Pulitzer. Based on the historical New York newsies strike of 1899, Newsies tells the story of the (fictional) Jack Kelly, as he leads his fellow newsies to stand against unfair treatment from the newspaper companies. With help from a young reporter, Katherine Plumber, Jack and his friends have a chance to change their world, but when the strike doesn’t turn out as planned, the entire movement teeters on the edge of collapse. The strike will fail unless all the newsies of New York, from Brooklyn to the Bronx, seize the day and stand together to make their voices heard.

In MTW’s upcoming production of Disney’s Newsies, Jack Kelly will be played by Dillon Klena and Davey will be played by Jaylen Baham. His younger sibling, Les, will be played by Colton Jackson Hutzler; Monika Peña will play Katherine Plumber. Crutchie will be played by Tom Avery, David Engel will play Joseph Pulitzer, and Dominique Kent will play Meda Larkin.

Leading the artful charge will be Director & Choreographer Jeffry Denman, known for his traditional and experimental work on Broadway, off-Broadway, and regionally, which has culminated in a remarkable body of work spanning over 20 years. Music Director Ryan O’Connell, whose music has been heard worldwide in a variety of venues: in film, on stage, and in the concert hall, will have audiences singing along to fan-favorite songs including “Seize the Day,” “Carrying the Banner,” and “Santa Fe.”

Musical Theatre West's production of Newsies will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, July 12 - July 28, 2024, with a special ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, July 19. More details to be announced soon.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org

2024 Cast

Dillon Klena - Jack Kelly

Monika Peña - Katherine Plummer

David Engel - Joseph Pulitzer

Dominique Kent - Medda Larkin

Tom Avery - Crutchie

Jaylen Baham - Davey

Colton Jackson Hutzler - Les

Shiloh Orr - Seitz, Ensemble

Alex Riley - Bunsen, Ensemble

Andre Darnell Myers - Specs, Ensemble

Taven Blanke - Race, Ensemble

Brandon Halvorsen - Ensemble

Laura Leo Kelly - Ensemble

Anthony Cannarella - Elmer, Ensemble

Katie Marshall - Ensemble

Lizzy Sheck - Ensemble

Gabby Rosales - Ensemble

Liza Piccoli - Dance Captain, Hannah, Ensemble

William Hartery - Jacobi/Roosevelt, Ensemble

Corey Rieger - Wiesel/Nunzio, Ensemble

Bill Ledesma - Mayor, Ensemble

David Kirk Grant - Snyder, Ensemble

Antoine Lee - Delancey, Ensemble

Skylar Gaines - Delancey, Ensemble

Student Ensemble

Brady Barrett - Student Ensemble, Les U/S

Sam Borenstein - Student Ensemble

Aleksi Barranco - Student Ensemble

Daniel Peters - Student Ensemble

Conor Noson - Student Ensemble

Waverly Craver - Student Ensemble

Rosalie Belle Hutzler - Student Ensemble

Corrina Castro - Student Ensemble

Rae Martinez - Student Ensemble

Chloe Alyssa Hanser - Student Ensemble

Dagny Shaw - Student Ensemble

Ryan Bohmholdt - Student Ensemble

John Kasey Candeleria - Student Ensemble

Daxton Bethoney - Student Ensemble

Brennen Jacob Esguerra - Student Ensemble

Xo Hayes - Student Ensemble

