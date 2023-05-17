Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts

The musical will preview on Friday, June 2 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 3 at 2 pm and will run through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT have announced full casting for the most colorful, final show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

The musical director & conductor is Jennifer Lin, and the director & choreographer is Gerry McIntyre.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will preview on Friday, June 2 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 3 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, June 3 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a tuneful reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors. This sensational musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door To Me," "There's One More Angel in Heaven," and "Go, Go, Go Joseph." The multi-award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals.

The Cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will feature Chris McCarrell as "Joseph," Kelli Rabke as "Narrator," Daniel Dawson as "Pharaoh/ Levi," Peter Allen Vogt as "Potiphar/Jacob," Ellie Barrett as "Mrs. Potiphar/Wife," James Everts as "Isaachar," Josh Grisetti as "Simeon," Juan Guillen as "Dan," Ceron Jones as "Judah," Kurt Kemper as "Gad," Edgar Lopez as "Naphtali," Rorey Michelangelo as "Zebulun," Dino Nicandros as "Reuben," Marcus Phillips as "Benjamin," and Brandon Keith Rogers as "Asher." The "Wives" will be played by (in alphabetical order); Bernadette Bentley, Johnisa Breault, Jasiana Caraballo, Lauren Decierdo, Andrea Dobbins, Ashley Evangeline, Marie Gutierrez, Callula Sawyer, Rianny Vasquez, and Bridget Whitman. Understudies are Anyssa Navarro and Thomas Whitcomb. Additionally, there will be a full "Children's Choir" as part of this production.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Review: AVAAZ At South Coast Repertory Photo
Review: AVAAZ At South Coast Repertory

AVAAZ is incredibly sweet.  But so much more. The entire 100 minutes with Michael Shayan is joyous.

Mesopotamian Opera Company Presents THE ITALIAN LESSON By Peter Wing Healey Photo
Mesopotamian Opera Company Presents THE ITALIAN LESSON By Peter Wing Healey

The Mesopotamian Opera Company presents its new production, The Italian Lesson, with words and music by melodic composer Peter Wing Healey. The opera is scored for piano, violin, cello and percussion, with conductors James Lent and Milos Veljkovic alternating at the piano.

Parnell Damone Marcano Joins For FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE At The Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Photo
Parnell Damone Marcano Joins For FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE At The Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater

Beloved Los Angeles theater legend Parnell Damone Marcano is joining the cult-hit musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, now playing at the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Theater in Los Angeles.

Interview: Rodney To Easily Juggling THE BOTTOMING PROCESS With His Other Theatrical Commi Photo
Interview: Rodney To Easily Juggling THE BOTTOMING PROCESS With His Other Theatrical Commitments

IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center present the world premiere of Nicholas Pilapil’s The Bottoming Process opening May 18, 2023 (with previews already started) at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre. Rodney To directs the cast of George Salazar, Rick Cosnett, Anisha Adusumilli, Julia Cho and Ty Molbak. Rodney managed to find some time between his final rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.


