Cast Announced For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN Next Month at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Playhouse has completed casting for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, the classic musical comedy based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz. The show, co-presented with the City of Sierra Madre, will be performed outdoors in Sierra Madre Memorial Park, located at 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

The cast includes Hamilton Davis Weaver as Charlie Brown, Mary Zastrow as Lucy, Marcha Kia as Sally, Luke Sweeney as Schroeder, Alexander Mashikian as Snoopy, and Melvin Biteng as Linus. Melvin previously appeared in the Playhouse's production of Nothing Is the Same.

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner. Additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Additional dialogue by Michael Mayer. Produced and directed by Christian Lebano. Associate producer: Gary Lamb. Musical director: Sean Paxton. Choreography: Palmer Davis. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Scenic design: Nick Santiago. Costume design: Shon LeBlanc. Lighting design: Derek Jones. Wig design: Diahann McCrary. SFX design: Gary Lamb/ Jeanne Valleroy. Production Stage Manager: Jeanne Valleroy. Assistant stage manager: Payton Emerson. Technical director: Todd McCraw. Assistant technical director: John Dimitri. Production manager: Owen Lewis. Dramaturg/ Audience engagement: Christa Backstrom. House manager: Pamela Winters. Patron services manager: Mary Baville.

Covid safety protocols in effect on opening date will be observed. Seating will be in socially distanced circles, six feet apart, to accommodate parties of two, four, or six. This will primarily be lawn seating (please bring your own blankets), but there will also be circles designated for people who bring chairs. A limited number of lawn chairs will also be available for rent.

Circles are now on sale and can be purchased at http://sierramadreplayhouse.org or by calling (626) 355-4318.

The show previews on Friday, July 30, at 7:00 p.m. Opening Night is Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The engagement runs through Sunday, August 29. All performances are at 7:00 p.m., Fridays through Sundays.

Sierra Madre Playhouse's season for Fall, 2021 will be produced indoors at the historic Playhouse beginning in September.

In the meantime, our outdoor production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown provides the ideal summer entertainment for the whole family.