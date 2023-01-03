Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For THE FIRST DEEP BREATH At Geffen Playhouse

Performances run February 1 - March 5.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Cast Announced For THE FIRST DEEP BREATH At Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of The First Deep Breath, written by Lee Edward Colston II (Roost, Fargo) and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Hot Wing King).

The cast includes Opa Adeyemo (ALIEN/NATION, Gint) as AJ (Alexander Michael Jones); Lee Edward Colston II as Abdul-Malik (Albert Melvin Jones IV); Brandon Mendez Homer (Uncle Vanya, Wolf Play) as Leslie Carter; Ella Joyce (King Hedley II, Roc) as Ruth Jones; Deanna Reed-Foster (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences) as Pearl Thomas; Candace Thomas (Nina Simone: Four Women, Man of La Mancha) as Dee-Dee (Denise Jones); Tony Todd (King Hedley II, Candyman) as Pastor Albert Melvin Jones III; and Keith A. Wallace (The Bitter Game, Junk) as Tyree Fisher.

Previews for The First Deep Breath begin Wednesday, February 1, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, February 9.

Pastor Albert Jones and his family are proud leaders of the Mother Bethel Baptist Church and pillars of their community. Plans are being made for a special memorial service to honor their late daughter Diane on the sixth anniversary of her passing. But when Abdul-Malik, the eldest son whom Albert blames for her death, returns home from prison, the family's veneer begins to crack as shocking revelations come to light. A ferocious new epic written by Lee Edward Colston II, The First Deep Breath chronicles the depths families will go to hide their skeletons from the outside world and each other.




SOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage Theatre Photo
SOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage Theatre
Southern Girls, set in a small town in Alabama, follows the lives of six women, from childhood in 1952 through middle age in 1992. Three of the women are white, two are Black, and one is biracial. Their stories span the Jim Crow years, the Civil Rights Era, and what came after. Race impacts the trajectory of their lives to a significant degree, but they also confront class snobbery, sexism, rape, and the need to establish autonomy over their own bodies.
The Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This Month Photo
The Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This Month
The Robey Theatre Company will present a staged reading of a new play, Harambee! Harambee! (All Pull Together) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
New Works Play Festival 2023 Opens This Month at Theatre West Photo
New Works Play Festival 2023 Opens This Month at Theatre West
On select Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Theatre West will present readings of new full-length plays developed in its Writers Workshop.
Interview: MEAN GIRLS Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall Photo
Interview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall
After a pandemic enforced break, the North American tour of Mean Girls finally lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages January 4, 2023. Lawrence E. Street reprises his role of Mr. Rick Duvall from beginnings of the 2019 national tour.

More Hot Stories For You


SOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage TheatreSOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage Theatre
January 2, 2023

Southern Girls, set in a small town in Alabama, follows the lives of six women, from childhood in 1952 through middle age in 1992. Three of the women are white, two are Black, and one is biracial. Their stories span the Jim Crow years, the Civil Rights Era, and what came after. Race impacts the trajectory of their lives to a significant degree, but they also confront class snobbery, sexism, rape, and the need to establish autonomy over their own bodies.
The Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This MonthThe Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This Month
January 2, 2023

The Robey Theatre Company will present a staged reading of a new play, Harambee! Harambee! (All Pull Together) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
New Works Play Festival 2023 Opens This Month at Theatre WestNew Works Play Festival 2023 Opens This Month at Theatre West
January 2, 2023

On select Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Theatre West will present readings of new full-length plays developed in its Writers Workshop.
Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in JanuaryMulti-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January
December 28, 2022

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance will present multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing songs from her recent album, Ghost Song, on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall.
Celebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALSCelebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS
December 27, 2022

On Tuesday January 10th, join award-winning composer and music director Gregory Nabours and amulti-faceted lineup of talent from LA and Broadway for (mostly)musicals' annual HAPPY New Year show - keep the holiday sparkle going into January!
share