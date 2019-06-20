Cast And Creative Announced For World Premiere of NANCY F***ING REAGAN

Judith Taranto presents Nancy F***ing Reagan, brand new dramedy by Daniel Hurewitz, directed by Larry Margo, making its world premiere this summer with a top-notch cast and creative team. Performances will run July 12th through August 4th - Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM - at the Secret Rose Theatre located at 11246 W Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601, in the heart of the NoHo Arts District.

David is trying to turn 50 graciously, and his best friend Maggie has even organized a Palm Springs weekend for a few friends. But the death of the former First Lady that same week provokes David's festering anger, reminding him how the unchecked AIDS epidemic diminished his life and left him single for so many years. Gently cajoled by his friends to let go of the past, David struggles, sometimes comically, to embrace the future but not forget his history. Nancy F***ing Reagan was the winner of the 2018 Christopher Hewitt Award, and was a finalist for the Ashland New Plays Festival in 2018.

The cast features Colbert Alembert (Kenny), Amy Kersten* (Erica), Mark Sande* (Richard), Greg Ivan Smith* (Jason), Kiff Scholl (David), Debi Tinsley* (Maggie), and Safiya Quinley (Allison),. The creative team includes Chris Winfield (Set Design), Cheryl Crosland (Costume and Prop Design), Doug Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Derek Andonian (Program Designer), Courtney Rhodes (Stage Manager), and Judith Taranto (Production Manager).

The show has a run time of 2 hours and 15 minutes including one 15-minute intermission. Ticket price is $40 and can be purchased at nfrnfr.eventbrite.com or in person 30 minutes before performances, at The Secret Rose Theatre box office. For discount tickets, use the promo code "NFRNFR" when purchasing on Eventbrite. A post-show discussion with members of the cast is scheduled on July 21st, immediately following the performance.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/nancyfreagan/.

This production is being presented under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Association Los Angeles Self-produced project code.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States of America.

Daniel Hurewitz's plays include Nancy F***ing Reagan, Reclamation, In My Father's Cabin, Registered, and The Way to Oz. Nancy F***ing Reagan, won the Christopher Hewitt Award and was a finalist for the Ashland New Plays Festival in 2018. Reclamation was honored by the Arch and Bruce Brown Foundation in 2016 and named a semifinalist by the O'Neill Theater Center in 2018. And the Culver City Public Theater produced The Way to Oz in 2017. In addition to being a playwright, Daniel is a husband, father, and a history professor, and has written two books and a short film on LGBT history.

Larry Margo has been a professional actor for over 35 years and has been a member of Group Repertory Theater in NOHO for about 15 years. Most recently Larry directed Catatonic, a delightful one act that went on to be published, as part of the 2017 Nine Winning One-Acts festival at The Group Rep. The author credited Larry's cast and direction, as well as the company, for getting it published. Larry also directed the play, Crosscut for the 2018 Nine Winning One-Acts festival, written by a local writer and actor, David Robinette. Larry has directed a number of plays over the years and has written and directed two short films.





