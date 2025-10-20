Cast And Band Set for DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL 2025 National Tour

The 2025 U.S. tour kicks off November 15, 2025, in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The cast and band members have been set for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a toe-tappin', heartstring-tuggin' holiday musical featuring songs by eleven-time GRAMMY Award winner Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, adapted for the stage by Bell, Couch, and Curt Wollan. The 2025 U.S. tour kicks off November 15, 2025, in Owensboro, Kentucky, before bringing its Smoky Mountain magic to more than 20 cities through December 28, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.
This year's company brings together a remarkable ensemble of 16 performers and six live musicians hailing from cities coast to coast, not to mention Nashville and Memphis, neighboring the Great Smoky Mountains. Breathing new life into beloved Dickensian characters-Scrooge, Marley, Tiny Tim, and more- the ensemble will fill the stage with joy, harmony, and the true spirit of the season, reimagined through Parton's signature warmth, wit, and songwriting genius. Overflowing with holiday cheer and a message of hope and redemption, Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol promises an unforgettable evening that celebrates family, faith, and the power of a giving heart.
The cast features Ken Orman as Scrooge, Riordan Banks as Dick, Neftali A. Benitez as Marley, Nicolette Boillotat as Sadie, Reid Clarke as Tiny Tim (performing half of the shows), Katy Cotten as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Chelsea DuVall as Mrs. Cratchit, Johnny Fernandez as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Dustin Hagen as Cratchit, Patricia Bales Gray as Ensemble, Logan Hannigan as Tiny Tim (performing half of the shows), Tammie Harris as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Brayden Krikke as Fred, Samantha Lane as Fanny, Fiona O’Brien as Amy Sue, Brynoch Rammell as Mudge, and Jeremiah Smith as Ensemble.
The band features Robert Bekkers on guitar, Michael Capadais on bass, Katy Cotten on fiddle, David Alexander Rovang on piano and serving as conductor, Sam Saint Ours on banjo, and Alejandro Garay on drums.
Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have.
The tour schedule includes:
Owensboro, KY
RiverPark Center
Paducah, KY
The Carson Center
Lafayette, LA
Heymann Performing Arts Center
Cleveland, MS
Bologna Performing Arts Center
Enterprise, AL
Jimmy H. Baker Center for the Arts
Oxford, AL
Oxford Performing Arts Center
Roanoke, VA
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Maryville, TN
Clayton Center for the Arts
Morganton, NC
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Saginaw, MI
Dow Event Center
Charleston, WV
Clay Center
Findlay, OH
Marathon Center for the Performing Arts - Donnell Theater
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Davenport, IA
Adler Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Embassy Theatre
Conway, AR
Reynolds Performance Hall
Overland Park, KS
Yardley Hall
Cedar Falls, IA
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Rockford, IL
Coronado Theatre
Ames, IA
Stephens Auditorium
Greensboro, NC
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Hamlet, NC
Cole Auditorium-Richmond Community College
The Villages, FL
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Clearwater, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Lexington, KY
Lexington Opera House
