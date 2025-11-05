Carpenter Performing Arts Center Unveils Holiday Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Each season, the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach unites the community through concerts that capture the joy of the holidays. This year's fun begins on Friday, Dec. 5 with a special low-cost Arts for Life Community Connections concert featuring Jarabe Mexicano. A Bordeño Soul Christmas is perfect for the entire family and includes high-spirited folk, rock ‘n' roll, Tex-Mex and more in a cross-cultural celebration full of rhythm and heart. Audiences will enjoy bilingual songs and stories from both sides of the border, including a Spanish rendition of Schubert's “Ave Maria” in honor of Mexico's Our Lady of Guadalupe.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, jazz pianist David Benoit makes his ninth appearance on the Center's stage, performing cherished Vince Guaraldi tunes from the beloved Peanuts special A Charlie Brown Christmas, along with Benoit's own holiday favorites. A Carpenter Center holiday tradition, this evening also includes appearances by singer Courtney Fortune and The All-American Boys Chorus, completing this heartwarming holiday concert for all ages.

The magic of the season can also be found on the Carpenter Center's intimate Cabaret stage as David Burnham performs A Broadway Holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 18. The Broadway star (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza) spreads holiday cheer in this trip down memory lane, performing festive favorites from Broadway, film, and television—including classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “O Holy Night.” Patrons have the option of including a dinner add-on ticket with their order to enjoy a meal on stage before these Cabaret performances.

Event Details

Jarabe Mexicano - A Bordeño Soul Christmas

When: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. / Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815

David Benoit – A Tribute to Charlie Brown Christmas

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. / Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815

David Burnham – A Broadway Holiday

When: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 17-18, 2025 at 7 p.m. / Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Venue: The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815