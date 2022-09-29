Candi Milo to Discuss New Book SURVIVING THE ODD With Yvette Nicole Brown at Barnes & Noble at The Grove

Candi Milo's dark comedy memoir about her childhood, Surviving the Odd, will be released on October 4th by New Haven Publishing and available for presale here and here. The book offers a glimpse into her wildly inappropriate childhood seen through the eyes of a 7-year-old who unravels the story of how her once prominent-but-now-fading comedian/singer father, Tony, left show business in 1968 for a higher calling. That calling was opening one of the first board and care homes in California -- Milo Arms, to care for and shelter the developmentally disabled and emotionally disturbed adults. These suddenly homeless and forgotten people needed a place to live after the State of California had just deinstitutionalized most of the patients in state hospitals.

Milo is offering a free NFT with the purchase of her book at an LA signing, along with a signed photo surrounded by many of the characters that she voices. Yvette Nicole Brown will be moderating the discussion of the book. It will take place at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Oct. 15th at 2pm.

At the Oct. 8 there will be a signing at 1pm at the Barnes & Noble Steven Creek in San Jose, her hometown and where almost everything in the book took place.

Candi Milo is also the busiest actress in voice-overs today and is honored to have taken the mantle from the legendary late June Foray as the voice of Granny for all of Warner Brothers Animation projects. You may know her as Granny from last year's Space Jam 2: A New Legacy with LeBron James. Milo is a successful actor and Annie Award nominee best known for voicing Dexter in Dexter's Laboratory and The Flea in Mucha Lucha, along with literally thousands of other well-known characters. She's probably the voice of your childhood. On stage, Milo starred with Jennifer Holliday in the first touring production of Dreamgirls, directed by the Michael Bennett. Aside from her current daily voiceover work in countless film and television projects, and her on-camera commercials, her current gigs include voicing Granny and many other roles in Looney Tunes Cartoons and as one of the leads in the upcoming Pinocchio feature. Just check out her IMDb listing!