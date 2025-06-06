Candace Nicholas-Lippman’s A ROSE CALLED CANDACE Makes L.A. Debut at The Robey Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The critically acclaimed Off-Broadway solo show A Rose Called Candace, written and performed by rising star Candace Nicholas-Lippman, will make its Los Angeles debut in a limited run at The Robey Theatre Company this June.

Presented by JuVee Productions (founded by Oscar winner Viola Davis and Julius Tennon) and The Robey Theatre Company (co-founded by Danny Glover), in association with the Los Angeles Theatre Center, the production begins previews on Friday, June 20, and officially opens Saturday, June 21 at 8 p.m., running through Sunday, June 29 at Theatre 4 of the LATC in Downtown Los Angeles.

Directed by Nicholas-Lippman and acclaimed theatre artist Bernadette Speakes, A Rose Called Candace is a deeply personal, one-woman tour-de-force chronicling Nicholas-Lippman’s journey through family, faith, fear, and freedom. Raised in Sacramento after being born in Baltimore, she shares the raw, unflinching story of her transformation—from surviving adversity to stepping fully into her voice as a woman and an artist.

“A play can be entertaining... moving, and powerful, but it’s a rare thing indeed to reach into every heart in the room and change them. A Rose Called Candace does exactly that,” wrote S. Simmonds-Ronceros of NoHoArtsDistrict.com.

The 60-minute show (no intermission) features mature content and is recommended for ages 16 and up. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission is $40, with discounted tickets available for students, seniors, veterans, and groups of 10+ at $25. Opening Night tickets on June 21 are $50, which includes a post-show reception. No late seating. Tickets are now available at ci.ovationtix.com.

Nicholas-Lippman is best known for her leading role as Janelle in Starz’s Emmy-winning Blindspotting, as well as appearances in Good Trouble and Grey’s Anatomy. A Cal State L.A. alum, she launched her poetry career with the viral piece “Dear Black Girl” and has released two spoken word albums: Parts of Me and A Poet’s Cry.

Co-director Bernadette Speakes brings an impressive directing resume, including productions of A View from the Bridge, The Bluest Eye, and The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963.

