Camerata Pacifica Features Two Sets Of Musical Spouses On Works For Percussion And Piano By Bach, Poulenc, Bartók, In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Camerata Pacifica, noted for its adventurous musical offerings, continues its season with an intriguing program of remarkable works for percussion and piano that features two sets of musical spouses, April 1-6, 2025, at four Southern California locations.

The musical athleticism of acclaimed piano duo Ran Dank and Soyeon Kate Lee, spouses who “produce an entirely unified sound… (and) fool our ears into believing all the notes are coming from a single musician” (The Berkshire Edge) is showcased on Stravinsky's electrifying The Rite of Spring for Piano Four Hands. They also perform Poulenc's Elegie for Two Pianos, a tender and beautiful memorial to a friend, and J.S. Bach's Three Chorale Preludes, arranged for piano duo by Hungarian composer György Kurtág.

Camerata Pacifica Principal Percussionist Ji Hye Jung and percussionist W. Lee Vinson, spouses as well and both lauded for their extraordinary talent and enthralling performances, join Dank and Lee to let their mallets fly on Bartók's landmark Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion.

The performances are Tuesday, April 1, 7:30 pm, at The Huntington's Rothenberg Hall in San Marino; Thursday, April 3, 8:00 pm, at Zipper Hall in Downtown Los Angeles; Friday, April 4, 7:00 pm, at Santa Barbara's Music Academy of the West; and Sunday, April 6, 3:00 pm, at Thousand Oaks' Janet and Ray Scherr Forum.

For tickets ($75 at The Huntington, Music Academy of the West, and Zipper Hall; $91, including fees, at Janet and Ray Scherr Forum) and information, visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

Comments