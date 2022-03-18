California Symphony Will Host SYMPHONY ROYALE in June

The California Symphony led by Music Director Donato Cabrera, presents Symphony Royale, an unforgettable evening of vintage glamor, jazz, and swing-filled entertainment. All Symphony Royale proceeds directly support the musicians of the California Symphony and the children served through its education programs.



For one night only, Symphony Royale brings together over 200 Bay Area community builders, tastemakers, trendsetters, corporate leaders, and entrepreneurs for a premier social event. A fundraiser unlike any other, the evening features best-in-class entertainment, impeccable food, silent and live auctions, musicians of the California Symphony, and headliner Gunhild Carling, Sweden's Queen of Swing. Based in the Bay Area, this singer, tap dancer, and multi-instrumentalist has been a frequent collaborator with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Carling's soulful vocals have drawn comparisons to Billie Holiday.



"A model for other regional orchestras" (Mercury News), California Symphony serves thousands of Bay Area residents of all ages and economic circumstances each year through hands-on education programs, community outreach, and world-class concerts. A champion of innovation, access, and inclusion, California Symphony is defining what it means to be a modern and relevant American Orchestra.

The event is set for Saturday, June 18 at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Dr., Oakland.

TICKETS: Individual tickets $500; tables and sponsorships start at $5,000

Now in its ninth season under the leadership of Music Director Donato Cabrera, California Symphony's mission is to enhance lives by performing the full range of classical music with a focus on works by American and underrepresented composers, presenting young performers in their first professional or early career concerts, and providing transformational education programs for all. Believing classical music can be fun and unintimidating, we strive to make our concerts relevant and engaging. Many of our orchestra musicians regularly perform with San Francisco Symphony, Opera, and Ballet. Our vision is to be a relevant ensemble, making classical music meaningful and accessible, bringing in new audiences, and more fully representing the state of California.

Music Director Cabrera has a dedication to adventurous programming and enjoys working with living composers. He has a deep interest in programming works that reflect the communities California Symphony serves. The Consulate-General of Mexico recognized Cabrera in San Francisco as a Luminary of the Friends of Mexico Honorary Committee for his contributions to promoting and developing the presence of the Mexican community in the Bay Area. In addition to Cabrera's role with California Symphony, he has served as a conductor of the San Francisco Symphony and as the Wattis Foundation Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra from 2009-2016. He is one of only a handful of conductors who has led performances with the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Opera, and the San Francisco Ballet.

Outside of the concert hall, California Symphony actively supports music education as a driver for social change through its El Sistema-inspired Sound Minds program at Downer Elementary School in San Pablo, CA, which brings intensive music instruction and academic enrichment to schoolchildren in an area where 94% of students qualify for the federal free or reduced price lunch program, at no cost to the students who participate. The Orchestra also hosts the highly competitive Young American Composer-in-Residence program and its current composer, Viet Cuong. California Symphony has launched the careers of some of today's most well-known artists, including violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, cellists Alisa Weilerstein and Joshua Roman, pianist Kirill Gerstein and composers such as Mason Bates, Christopher Theofanidis, and Kevin Puts.