California Symphony Announces Innovative Online Course, 'Fresh Look'

Leading Bay Area regional orchestra California Symphony, led by Mexican American music director Donato Cabrera, presents FRESH LOOK: REWIND, a virtual, on-demand music education course offered across five 75-minute sessions for classically curious adult learners. This fun, fast-paced lecture series guides viewers through music from Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, and right up to the vibrant state of orchestra music today.



The FRESH LOOK series was created in response to in-house research aimed at removing the barriers that inhibit enjoyment of orchestra concerts for new attendees. Many orchestras-including California Symphony-offer adult education through pre-concert lectures, which is helpful only after someone has already decided to attend a concert and purchased a ticket. FRESH LOOK was therefore devised as a gateway to classical music, to inspire concert attendance, and to ensure a more enjoyable experience for those who come.



The pioneering lecture series was launched in 2018 and pivoted to a virtual format in summer 2020, prompting a 4X increase in participation, and attracting participants from as far away as Illinois and Ohio. FRESH LOOK: REWIND is developed by Music Director Cabrera with award-winning instructor Scott Foglesong (Chair of Musicianship and Music Theory at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music). Cabrera has a dedication to adventurous programming and a deep interest in programming works that reflect the communities California Symphony serves. The Consulate-General of Mexico recognized Cabrera in San Francisco as a Luminary of the Friends of Mexico Honorary Committee for his contributions to promoting and developing the presence of the Mexican community in the Bay Area.



Access to FRESH LOOK: REWIND is priced at $30 per household, available at californiasymphony.org/rewind.