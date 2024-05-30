California Dreams Band Will Reunite For Two Los Angeles Concerts in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out reunion concert in NYC, The California Dreams Band is getting back together again for two Los Angeles concerts on Friday, July 12 & Sunday, July 14 at Backbeat On Sunset @ Hotel Ziggy, 8462 W. Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California.

Fans will join the stars for a fun-filled weekend featuring the live concerts, meet & greets, and exclusive VIP experiences - all set on the famous Sunset Strip. Original cast members Michael Cade, Jay Anthony Franke, Brentley Gore, Aaron Jackson, Jennie Kwan, Kelly Packard and Diana Uribe are scheduled to appear.

The beloved teen musical series “California Dreams” premiered September 12 1992 and ran for 5 seasons on NBC’s Saturday morning TNBC block. The band was also signed to MCA Records which released their debut CD featuring Dreams hits including “Love Is Not Like This,” “Heart Don’t Lie” and “Castles On Quicksand."

Expect a "kinda groovy, laid back mood" where fans will have exclusive opportunities to get autographs, selfies and professional photo ops at intimate meet & greet events. The two high energy live concerts will showcase the very best of The California Dreams Band and its stars – then and now.

Learn more about The California Dreams Band and purchase tickets at www.californiadreamsband.com

