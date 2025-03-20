CYRANO Comes to Los Altos Stage Company in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Altos Stage Company has announced its upcoming presentation of Cyrano, a fresh and innovative adaptation by the talented Jeffrey Lo and Max Tachis, devised in collaboration with Maria Giere Marquis. This reimagining of the beloved classic honors the original while inviting audiences to reexamine its themes of self-perception, love, and social expectations in a way that resonates deeply with contemporary experiences.

Cyrano will run for 17 performances April 11 - May 4, 2025, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, April 10.

Featuring: Jonathan Amores, Jonathan Covey, Jake Fong, Chayenne Greenberg, Gabriella Goldstein, Lisa Burton Guevara, Maria Giere Marquis, Brittney Mignano, Emery Mulligan, Patrick Rivera, Jeremy Ryan, Vivienne Truong, and Zachary Vaughn-Munck.

In this contemporary adaptation of Cyrano, the titular character is reimagined as a remarkable woman, a skilled swordswoman with a heart as beautiful as her prowess in battle. Despite her extraordinary qualities, she grapples with feelings of inadequacy, believing she is unworthy of love from the enchanting Roxane. When fate intertwines Roxane's affections with those of a dashing young soldier named Christian, our heroine takes it upon herself to craft eloquent love letters for him, setting the stage for a delightful yet tumultuous love triangle.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

Comments