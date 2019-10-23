CSArts-SGV Announces Impressive Master Artist Series
Now in its third season, California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) continues to provide meaningful and often life-changing experiences for its 1,200 aspiring young artists through programs such as the 2019-2020 Master Artist Series. In addition to the school's 10 arts conservatories, this unique program provide students the opportunity to learn from real-world experts in a variety of industries. Acclaimed artists, esteemed educators and top industry leaders visit CSArts-SGV to impart their knowledge and provide students with exclusive advice through demonstrations, residencies, panel discussions, master classes and more.
Highlights from the season include:
- Alberto Arvelo: Internationally acclaimed writer, musician and director. His film "View of the Sea" was an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival and received 18 international awards.
- Gustavo Dudamel: Renowned Venezuelan-born conductor and violinist; music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
- Susan Graham: Grammy Award-winning vocalist with performances at the Metropolitan Opera, the Sydney Opera House and more.
- John Michael Higgins: Actor and comedian known for his work in the Christopher Guest mockumentaries and the film, "Pitch Perfect."
- Jared Gertner: Laurence Olivier-nominated actor, Broadway star ("The Book of Mormon") and television personality ("Modern Family," "The Good Wife," "American Dad").
- Jane Kaczmarek: Seven-time Emmy Award nominated actress known for her roles in "Malcom in the Middle" and "Pleasantville."
- Emmy Raver-Lampman: Actress and singer best known for her roles in Broadway sensation "Hamilton" and hit Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy."
- Diana Schoenfield: Contemporary dancer and choreographer. Current member of Entity Contemporary Dance and former member of Culture Shock Los Angeles.
- Joey Sellars: Composer, arranger, musician and director of jazz studies at Saddleback College.
- Dan Povenmire: Esteemed television producer, writer, director, voice actor and storyboard artist. Co-creator of "Phineas and Ferb" and former director of "Family Guy."
- Syrinx Reed Quintet: Los Angeles-based chamber ensemble whose members have experience in a wide range of styles and diverse backgrounds.
- Rutina Wesley: Actress best known for her roles on hit HBO series "True Blood" and OWN series "Queen Sugar."
- Zendaya: Actress and singer with starring roles in HBO's "Euphoria," "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "The Greatest Showman."
For a full list of this year's impressive guest artists, view the Master Artist Series Flyer.
About California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley
California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body passionate about the arts, preparing them to reach their highest potential. Serving more than 1,200 students in grades 7 through 12, the public charter school draws students from more than 80 cities within and outside the San Gabriel Valley. CSArts-SGV is the place for aspiring young artists to refine their skills and flourish in one of the four schools of study offered, including: dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), CSArts-SGV provides a rigorous college-preparatory program aligned to Common Core State Standards that includes a dual-enrollment program with Citrus College and a wide variety of Advanced Placement courses. CSArts-SGV received the national Arts Schools Network New and Emerging School Award and has been voted Best Charter School in the San Gabriel Valley for the past two years.
CSArts-SGV is the first regional campus to open in a network of charter schools operated by the California School of the Arts Foundation, an organization designed to establish high-achieving, comprehensive schools based on Orange County School of the Arts' successful business and curriculum models. CSArts-SGV is a tuition-free public-private partnership with Duarte Unified School District and is located at 1401 Highland Ave., Duarte, Calif. For more information, visit sgv.csarts.net