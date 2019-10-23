CSArts-SGV Announces Impressive Master Artist Series

Now in its third season, California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) continues to provide meaningful and often life-changing experiences for its 1,200 aspiring young artists through programs such as the 2019-2020 Master Artist Series. In addition to the school's 10 arts conservatories, this unique program provide students the opportunity to learn from real-world experts in a variety of industries. Acclaimed artists, esteemed educators and top industry leaders visit CSArts-SGV to impart their knowledge and provide students with exclusive advice through demonstrations, residencies, panel discussions, master classes and more.

Highlights from the season include:

Alberto Arvelo: Internationally acclaimed writer, musician and director. His film "View of the Sea" was an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival and received 18 international awards.

Gustavo Dudamel: Renowned Venezuelan-born conductor and violinist; music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Susan Graham: Grammy Award-winning vocalist with performances at the Metropolitan Opera, the Sydney Opera House and more.

John Michael Higgins: Actor and comedian known for his work in the Christopher Guest mockumentaries and the film, "Pitch Perfect."

Jared Gertner: Laurence Olivier-nominated actor, Broadway star ("The Book of Mormon") and television personality ("Modern Family," "The Good Wife," "American Dad").

Jane Kaczmarek: Seven-time Emmy Award nominated actress known for her roles in "Malcom in the Middle" and "Pleasantville."

Emmy Raver-Lampman: Actress and singer best known for her roles in Broadway sensation "Hamilton" and hit Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy."

Diana Schoenfield: Contemporary dancer and choreographer. Current member of Entity Contemporary Dance and former member of Culture Shock Los Angeles.

Joey Sellars: Composer, arranger, musician and director of jazz studies at Saddleback College.

Dan Povenmire: Esteemed television producer, writer, director, voice actor and storyboard artist. Co-creator of "Phineas and Ferb" and former director of "Family Guy."

Syrinx Reed Quintet: Los Angeles-based chamber ensemble whose members have experience in a wide range of styles and diverse backgrounds.

Rutina Wesley: Actress best known for her roles on hit HBO series "True Blood" and OWN series "Queen Sugar."

Zendaya: Actress and singer with starring roles in HBO's "Euphoria," "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "The Greatest Showman."

For a full list of this year's impressive guest artists, view the Master Artist Series Flyer.

About California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley

California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body passionate about the arts, preparing them to reach their highest potential. Serving more than 1,200 students in grades 7 through 12, the public charter school draws students from more than 80 cities within and outside the San Gabriel Valley. CSArts-SGV is the place for aspiring young artists to refine their skills and flourish in one of the four schools of study offered, including: dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), CSArts-SGV provides a rigorous college-preparatory program aligned to Common Core State Standards that includes a dual-enrollment program with Citrus College and a wide variety of Advanced Placement courses. CSArts-SGV received the national Arts Schools Network New and Emerging School Award and has been voted Best Charter School in the San Gabriel Valley for the past two years.

CSArts-SGV is the first regional campus to open in a network of charter schools operated by the California School of the Arts Foundation, an organization designed to establish high-achieving, comprehensive schools based on Orange County School of the Arts' successful business and curriculum models. CSArts-SGV is a tuition-free public-private partnership with Duarte Unified School District and is located at 1401 Highland Ave., Duarte, Calif. For more information, visit sgv.csarts.net





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You