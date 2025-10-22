CROSSINGS Exhibition Now On View From Brand Library & Art Center and Munzón Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and Brand Library & Art Center will present Crossings, a new group exhibition curated by Elizabeth Munzón and Mister Toledo in collaboration with Munzón Gallery. On view October 11, 2025 through January 3, 2026, Crossings explores the collective narratives of artists navigating their American identities while honoring ancestral roots.

The exhibition centers on Los Angeles-based artists of Latin American descent, while also including voices from Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI), Middle Eastern, and other immigrant communities. Together, their works create a vivid meditation on cultural preservation, adaptation, and belonging across generations and geographies.

As part of the 2025 SUR:biennial, Crossings continues the biennial’s mission to examine globalization and exchange within the shifting “borderlands” between Los Angeles and the broader South. The SUR:biennial—founded by Cerritos College Art Gallery and Rio Hondo College Art Gallery—features new and recent works by artists influenced by the cultures and artistic traditions of Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 6:00–9:00 p.m., with featured artists in attendance.

Gallery admission is free and open to the public during regular hours:

Tuesday–Thursday: 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday & Monday

Limited free parking is available on-site; ride-share is encouraged. Accessibility accommodations are available with advance notice by contacting (818) 548-2051 or Gallery@GlendaleCA.gov.

For more information, visit BrandLibrary.org/Gallery or visit Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain Street, Glendale, CA.