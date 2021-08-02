CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Comedy Tour Comes to Laugh Factory San Diego August 18

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians in Southern California is coming to San Diego for ONE NIGHT ONLY on August 18th, 2021 at Laugh Factory San Diego (Gaslamp District).

The show showcases 9 Asian American and Pacific Islander comedians from Los Angeles and San Diego with special guest to round out the evening. Comedians as seen on Comedy Central, Just for Laughs, Kevin Hart's LOL network, America's Got Talent, Freeform's Good Trouble and SF Sketchfest. This is part of the Crazy Woke Asians Comedy Tour from August to October, 2021. Other cities include Las Vegas (Notoriety Live), New York (Caveat NY, Eastville in Brooklyn, Stand Up NY) and Seattle (Unexpected Productions).

Crazy Woke Asians has SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, Comedy Chateau, The Ice House, Santa Monica Playhouse, SOLD OUT TOUR IN SEATTLE at Laughs Comedy Club, Unexpected Productions, Comedy on Broadway. The show has been featured in the Seattle Times, Broadway World, San Diego Union Tribune, Asian Journal, ASAM News and King 5 New Day Northwest. STOP ASIAN HATE benefit comedy shows at The Comedy Chateau and Lyd and Mo Studio for GoFundMe AAPI Community Fund. CWA partnered with NBC for the first ever All Asian Solo Performance Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse, upcoming festival on November 11-14th, 2021.

Executive Produced by Kiki Yeung (COX 4SD's Asian Voices, Crazy Woke Asians Founder, Sweet and Sour Chicks) featuring Sherry Cola (Freeform's Good Trouble), Irene Tu (SF Sketchfest, Comedy Central's Clusterfest), Ron Josol (Just For Laughs, Kevin Hart's LOL Network), Dante Chang (Improv), Justin Rivera (America's Got Talent, Comedy Central Asia), George Wang (Tik Tok, Comedy Time) with San Diego comedian Sammy Cantu (Comedy Palace), special guest Mark Christopher Lawrence (Daytime Emmy Award Nominated, NBC's Chuck). Hosted by Andy Van (Crazy Woke Asians Comedy Contest Winner).

For reservations please visit: http://www.crazywokeasians.com for details! Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laugh-factory-presents-crazy-woke-asians-tickets-163710186575 (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via Eventbrite, or bought on the day at the door).