COMPLETENESS Opens Next Month at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dennis Mashevsky has announced the premiere of COMPLETENESS at Los Angeles’ brand new Eastwood Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 20, 2024. COMPLETENESS is directed by Angela. M. Bruning. This nerdy rom-com play is about the leaps of faith in a new relationship. For two hyper-intelligent scientists, this doesn’t come easily.

The play follows graduate students Elliot and Molly, a computer scientist and a molecular biologist, who harshly disentangle themselves from their situationships and attempt to orient toward each other instead. Elliot is working on the Traveling Salesman Problem, a famous computer science problem that tackles the most effective way to find the shortest possible distance between any number of points before returning home. Molly is working on protein-protein interactions to discover how and why cells heal – or stop healing. After Elliot and Molly leave a nerdy meet-cute in a computer lab with a plan to see each other again, Elliot goes to work writing Molly a useful program that helps her interpret her scientific data better. When they meet, the disguise of education melts away and they fall for each other. But as the relationship grows more serious, Elliot’s struggle with commitment and Molly’s pain from past heartache brings their relationship into question.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Playwright – Itamar Moses

Director - Angela Bruning

Producer/Elliot - Dennis Mashevsky

Molly - Sarah Sawyer

Lauren/Nell - Rachel Zapata

Don/Franklin - Ron Laskowski

Stage Manager: Fiona Farris

Set Design 1: Lana Dvorak

Set Design 2: Anj Sheen

Costume Design: Scarlett Dyer

Lighting Design: Jacob Nguyen

Sound Design: Javier Busquet

Intimacy Director: Emilia Ray

Publicist: SANDRA KUKER PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

Photography: H. R. Kean

Poster and Web Design: Todd Smailes

Building Manager Eastwood Performing Arts Center: Calvin Picou

VENUE

Eastwood Performing Arts Center,

1089 N Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Showtimes

Friday, September 20, at 8:00 PM PT

Saturday, September 21, at 8:00 PM PT

Sunday, September 22, at 2:00 PM PT

Thursday, September 26, at 8:00 PM PT

Friday, September 27, at 8:00 PM PT

Saturday, September 28, at 8:00 PM PT

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL