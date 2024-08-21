COMPLETENESS Opens Next Month at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center

Performances run September 20-28.
Dennis Mashevsky has announced the premiere of COMPLETENESS at Los Angeles’ brand new Eastwood Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 20, 2024. COMPLETENESS is directed by Angela. M. Bruning. This nerdy rom-com play is about the leaps of faith in a new relationship. For two hyper-intelligent scientists, this doesn’t come easily.
The play follows graduate students Elliot and Molly, a computer scientist and a molecular biologist, who harshly disentangle themselves from their situationships and attempt to orient toward each other instead. Elliot is working on the Traveling Salesman Problem, a famous computer science problem that tackles the most effective way to find the shortest possible distance between any number of points before returning home. Molly is working on protein-protein interactions to discover how and why cells heal – or stop healing. After Elliot and Molly leave a nerdy meet-cute in a computer lab with a plan to see each other again, Elliot goes to work writing Molly a useful program that helps her interpret her scientific data better. When they meet, the disguise of education melts away and they fall for each other. But as the relationship grows more serious, Elliot’s struggle with commitment and Molly’s pain from past heartache brings their relationship into question.
Playwright – Itamar Moses
Director - Angela Bruning
Producer/Elliot - Dennis Mashevsky
Molly - Sarah Sawyer
Lauren/Nell - Rachel Zapata
Don/Franklin - Ron Laskowski
Stage Manager: Fiona Farris
Set Design 1: Lana Dvorak
Set Design 2: Anj Sheen
Costume Design: Scarlett Dyer
Lighting Design: Jacob Nguyen
Sound Design: Javier Busquet
Intimacy Director: Emilia Ray
Publicist: SANDRA KUKER PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco)
Photography: H. R. Kean
Poster and Web Design: Todd Smailes
Building Manager Eastwood Performing Arts Center: Calvin Picou
Eastwood Performing Arts Center,
1089 N Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Friday, September 20, at 8:00 PM PT
Saturday, September 21, at 8:00 PM PT
Sunday, September 22, at 2:00 PM PT
Thursday, September 26, at 8:00 PM PT
Friday, September 27, at 8:00 PM PT
Saturday, September 28, at 8:00 PM PT
