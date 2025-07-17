COMMITTED? A RITUAL FOR ROBBIE Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse for Limited Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out run at Rogue Machine in 2024, Committed? A Ritual for Robbie, written and performed by Lisa Robins and directed by Mitch Levine, will return for a limited encore engagement at Beverly Hills Playhouse from August 1â€“17, 2025.

The production will run for 12 performances only, with tickets ranging from $25â€“$45 and available at committed.ludus.com. Ten percent of net proceeds will be donated to mental health and suicide prevention organizations.

Opening night is Friday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m., with additional performances on Fridays (8/8, 8/15 at 8:00 p.m.), Saturdays (8/2 at 5:30 p.m., 8/9 at 2:00 p.m., 8/16 at 5:30 p.m.), and Sundays (8/3, 8/10, 8/17 at 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.). Beverly Hills Playhouse is located at 254 S. Robertson Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

Committed? A Ritual for Robbie is an intimate and darkly comic solo work that grapples with grief, survival, and transformation following the suicide of Robins' brother. After three decades of searching for meaning, Robins channels her experience into a neurotic, erotic, psychoticâ€”and ultimately healingâ€”tale of what it means to be fully alive. Each performance will include post-show talkbacks featuring experts in mental health and artists who explore grief through performance.

Scheduled guests include Ali Borowsky of Find Your Anchor (8/1), Josh Ravetch (Wishful Drinking, 8/3), Susan Morgenstern of The Braid (8/9), Arlene Sarner (Peggy Sue Got Married, 8/10), and Colin Campbell (Grief: A One Man ShitShow, date TBA). Additional participants will be announced.

Lisa Robins is a veteran stage and screen performer whose work has been seen at The Geffen Playhouse, San Diego Rep, and Rogue Machine. She is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio and currently serves as an Artist in Residence at The Braid. Her television and film credits include Rum Diary and James Dean.

Director Mitch Levine is a Juilliard and AFI Fellow whose stage work spans Off-Broadway and international productions. His film Shadows, a Holocaust love story, has won awards globally. He has directed for Williamstown Theatre Festival, Pacific Resident Theatre, and Circle Rep, and led the Directors Unit at The Actors Studio.

Produced by Genevieve Fowler, Committed? A Ritual for Robbie is recommended for ages 14 and up. For tickets and more information, visit committed.ludus.com.