COCK Will Play Final Six Performances and Announces Events

The critically acclaimed production of c*ckby Mike Bartlett now at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre is set to play its final six performances. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast features Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Sean Hemeon, and Marly Phillips. Remaining performances are Friday, February 24, at 8pm; Saturday, February 25, at 8pm; Sunday, February 26, at 2pm; Friday, March 3, at 8pm; and Saturday, March 4, at 2pm and 8pm. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.



In the Advocate and Noches Galleries next to the theatre, audiences may also experience Take These Broken Wings, a video installation by Sean Hemeon and choreographer/director Michael Kane. The experimental movement-based short film (11 minutes) melds the alchemy of a raw, untrained dancer, a seasoned choreographer, and the search for self. The film may be viewed before or after the performance of Cock, and there will also be a selection of limited edition prints from the video installation on view for purchase.



On Saturday, March 4, Singles Roulette and c*ckwill team up for a delicious afternoon of theatre and speed dating for single, queer-identifying men. Arrive at noon for brunch drinks and hopefully make a match before you see the show. Curtain time is 2pm.



Cock is the tale of a gay man torn after meeting and falling in love with a woman. Visceral and funny, the play tackles thorny issues rarely seen onstage. Its honest and straightforward exploration of bisexuality suggests that gay or not, people fall in love with those who can give us happiness.



Said Steven Stanley on StageSceneLA.com, "When reviewing the 2022 Fringe production last June, I wrote, 'Taubert Nadalini's stunning take on c*ckso surpasses Fringe expectations that it deserves to be held over or revived exactly as staged.' Not only has that wish come true, c*ckhas made a triumphant return to the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center even more sensational than before."



Cock is presented by Clearglass Productions in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for the Singles Roulette matinee event and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/tickets or by phone at (323) 860-7300. The LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free onsite parking is available.