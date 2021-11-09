CMT to Present ALL TOGETHER NOW! Hosted By Brandon Delsid

Brandon Delsid is a multitalented actor, singer, model, and host originally from Fresno! He just completed his first feature film with acclaimed writer and director, Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Taken 1, 2 and 3). Brandon originated the role of Raj in the Off-Broadway premiere production of 'The Big Bang Theory Musical' at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater in Times Square. He has extensive training in singing, acting and improvisation that he received in Hollywood and New York City.

His extensive theatrical resume includes but is not limited to Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol Live (Chase), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), Spamalot (Prince Herbert), Shrek (Pinocchio), and Aladdin (Aladdin). CMT is excited to welcome him back to host!

A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including Rent, LES MISERABLES, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and many more!

CHILDREN'S MUSICAL THEATERWORKS will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend in November.

Featuring Local Artists, Alumni and Cast Members:

CMT is excited to feature local performers, alumni and current CMT cast members, as we celebrate the return of live theatre! This past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue, including a special VIP cocktail hour, prizes and more!

TICKET INFO:

Tickets are available at www.cmtworks.org | Ticket Prices: $25 Adults | $10 children 12 and under

VIP Tickets: $50 (Includes premium seating, wine and hors d'oeuvres, child-friendly)

Event Contact: KC Rutiaga 559-301-1118