CLUE Will Be Performed at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts This Month

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT will present the first show of their 2021-2022 season, the West Coast premiere of the madcap murder mystery, CLUE, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture and the Hasbro board game "Clue," with original music by Michael Holland and directed by Casey Hushion.

CLUE will preview on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8 pm & Saturday, September 25 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, September 25 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, October 17, 2021 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Bring your Game Night to La Mirada Theatre! It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. Rated PG.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm & Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm.

There will be no performance on Sunday, September 26 at 6:30pm. There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, October 9 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, September 30 & Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Tickets range from $17 - $79 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com, by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.