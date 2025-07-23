CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND to Tour to More than 80 US Cities

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland launches with two tours on Nov. 19 in Ottumwa, Iowa and Nov. 25 in Rochester, Minnesota.
An all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will tour to more than 80 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland launches with two tours on Nov. 19 in Ottumwa, Iowa and Nov. 25 in Rochester, Minnesota before traveling to more than 80 cities across the U. S. and Canada, including Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Tampa and Dallas/Fort-Worth.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2025 will have all-new costumes, new music and even more spectacular cirque acts, making this year's show the most ethereal and breathtaking in its 16 years of inspiring holiday joy. Popular V.I.P. experience tickets are available in select markets for guests to go behind the scenes to meet cast members, pose for photos with props and more.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal music. With some of the best cirque performers from around the world, audiences can expect a night of inspiring holiday entertainment accompanied by breath-taking acrobatic feats of strength and skill.
2025 Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Tour Dates - Additional markets in the U.S. and Canada will be announced later this summer.
11/20/25 Mason City IA NIACC
11/21/25 Green Bay WI Weidner Center
11/22/25 Wausau WI Grand Theater
11/23/25 Burnsville MN Ames Center
11/25/25 Sioux Falls SD Washington Pavilion
11/25/25 Evansville IN Victory Theater
11/26/25 Ames IA Stephens Auditorium
11/26/25 Joliet IL Rialto Square Theater
11/28/25 Davenport IA Adler Theatre
11/28/25 Clarksville TN F&M Bank Arena
11/29/25 Bloomington IL Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
11/29/25 Rockford IL Coronado Theatre
11/30/25 Cedar Rapids IA Paramount Theater
11/30/25 Grand Forks ND Alerus Center
12/2/25 St. Louis MO The Factory
12/2/25 Edmonton AB River Cree Resort and Casino
12/3/25 Greenville PA Palace Theatre
12/3/25 Grand Prairie AB Bonnetts Energy Centre
12/4/25 Springfield MA MGM Springfield
12/4/25 Prince George BC CN Centre
12/5/25 Easton PA State Theater Center for the Arts
12/5/25 Abbotsford BC Abbotsford Centre
12/6/25 Cherokee NC Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/6/25 Spokane WA First Interstate Center
12/7/25 Wilkes-Barre PA FM Kirby Center
12/7/25 Seattle WA Angel Of The Winds
12/9/25 Albany NY The Palace Theatre
12/10/25 Lowell MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium
12/11/25 Syracuse NY The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
12/11/25 San Jose CA San Jose Civic
12/12/25 Louisville KY Louisville Palace Theatre
12/12/25 Riverside CA Fox Theater
12/13/25 Rochester NY Kodak Center
12/13/25 Laughlin NV Fiesta Showroom at Harrah's Laughlin
12/14/25 Atlantic City NJ Ocean City Casino Resort
12/15/25 Richmond VA Altria Theater
12/16/25 Roanoke VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
12/16/25 Folsom CA Harris Center
12/17/25 Augusta GA Miller Theater
12/17/25 Los Angeles CA Youtube Theater
12/18/25 The Villages FL Savannah Center
12/18/25 Friant CA Table Mountain Casino
12/19/25 Clearwater FL Ruth Eckard Hall
12/19/25 Friant CA Table Mountain Casino
12/20/25 Melbourne FL King Center
12/20/25 Mesa AZ Mesa Arts Center
12/21/25 Sarasota FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/21/25 Prescott AZ Findlay Toyota Center
12/22/25 Jacksonville FL Florida Theater
12/22/25 Grand Junction CO The Avalon Theatre
12/23/25 Baton Rouge LA Raising Cane's River Center
12/23/25 Loveland CO Blue Arena
12/24/25 Cedar Park TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
12/26/25 Frisco TX Comerica Center
12/26/25 Amarillo TX Civic Auditorium
12/27/25 Fort Worth TX Will Rogers Auditorium
12/27/25 Santa Fe NM Buffalo Thunder Casino
12/28/25 San Antonio TX Tobin Center
