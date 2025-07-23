CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND to Tour to More than 80 US Cities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will tour to more than 80 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland launches with two tours on Nov. 19 in Ottumwa, Iowa and Nov. 25 in Rochester, Minnesota before traveling to more than 80 cities across the U. S. and Canada, including Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Tampa and Dallas/Fort-Worth.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2025 will have all-new costumes, new music and even more spectacular cirque acts, making this year's show the most ethereal and breathtaking in its 16 years of inspiring holiday joy. Popular V.I.P. experience tickets are available in select markets for guests to go behind the scenes to meet cast members, pose for photos with props and more.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal music. With some of the best cirque performers from around the world, audiences can expect a night of inspiring holiday entertainment accompanied by breath-taking acrobatic feats of strength and skill.

2025 Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Tour Dates - Additional markets in the U.S. and Canada will be announced later this summer.

Tour Dates

11/20/25 Mason City IA NIACC

11/21/25 Green Bay WI Weidner Center

11/22/25 Wausau WI Grand Theater

11/23/25 Burnsville MN Ames Center

11/25/25 Sioux Falls SD Washington Pavilion

11/25/25 Evansville IN Victory Theater

11/26/25 Ames IA Stephens Auditorium

11/26/25 Joliet IL Rialto Square Theater

11/28/25 Davenport IA Adler Theatre

11/28/25 Clarksville TN F&M Bank Arena

11/29/25 Bloomington IL Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

11/29/25 Rockford IL Coronado Theatre

11/30/25 Cedar Rapids IA Paramount Theater

11/30/25 Grand Forks ND Alerus Center

12/2/25 St. Louis MO The Factory

12/2/25 Edmonton AB River Cree Resort and Casino

12/3/25 Greenville PA Palace Theatre

12/3/25 Grand Prairie AB Bonnetts Energy Centre

12/4/25 Springfield MA MGM Springfield

12/4/25 Prince George BC CN Centre

12/5/25 Easton PA State Theater Center for the Arts

12/5/25 Abbotsford BC Abbotsford Centre

12/6/25 Cherokee NC Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

12/6/25 Spokane WA First Interstate Center

12/7/25 Wilkes-Barre PA FM Kirby Center

12/7/25 Seattle WA Angel Of The Winds

12/9/25 Albany NY The Palace Theatre

12/10/25 Lowell MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium

12/11/25 Syracuse NY The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

12/11/25 San Jose CA San Jose Civic

12/12/25 Louisville KY Louisville Palace Theatre

12/12/25 Riverside CA Fox Theater

12/13/25 Rochester NY Kodak Center

12/13/25 Laughlin NV Fiesta Showroom at Harrah's Laughlin

12/14/25 Atlantic City NJ Ocean City Casino Resort

12/15/25 Richmond VA Altria Theater

12/16/25 Roanoke VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

12/16/25 Folsom CA Harris Center

12/17/25 Augusta GA Miller Theater

12/17/25 Los Angeles CA Youtube Theater

12/18/25 The Villages FL Savannah Center

12/18/25 Friant CA Table Mountain Casino

12/19/25 Clearwater FL Ruth Eckard Hall

12/19/25 Friant CA Table Mountain Casino

12/20/25 Melbourne FL King Center

12/20/25 Mesa AZ Mesa Arts Center

12/21/25 Sarasota FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/21/25 Prescott AZ Findlay Toyota Center

12/22/25 Jacksonville FL Florida Theater

12/22/25 Grand Junction CO The Avalon Theatre

12/23/25 Baton Rouge LA Raising Cane's River Center

12/23/25 Loveland CO Blue Arena

12/24/25 Cedar Park TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

12/26/25 Frisco TX Comerica Center

12/26/25 Amarillo TX Civic Auditorium

12/27/25 Fort Worth TX Will Rogers Auditorium

12/27/25 Santa Fe NM Buffalo Thunder Casino

12/28/25 San Antonio TX Tobin Center