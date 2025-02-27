CHICAGO Begins In March At Fox Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's favorite razzle-dazzle smash hit musical, CHICAGO will be presented as part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage March 18–19, 2025.

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down!

This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. You've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still…CHICAGO.

The cast of CHICAGO features Ellie Roddy as Roxie Hart, Taylor Lane as Velma Kelly, Connor Sullivan returning as Billy Flynn, Illeana “illy” Kirven returning as Matron “Mama” Morton, Andrew Metzger as Amos Hart and D. Fillinger as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Malachi Alexander, Lindsay Lee Alhady, Timothy Scott Brausch, Faith Jordan Candino, Christopher Cline, Josh England, Roberto Facchin, Serena Kozusko, Zoie Lee, Eliza Levy, Ryan McInnes, Emiliano Morales, Simeon Rawls, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Brad Weatherford, and Christina Youngblood.

CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

This tour will be directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features scenic design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig and casting by ARC.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets to CHICAGO are available for purchase at BroadwayAtTheFox.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

