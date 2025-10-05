CEMETERY SITUATIONS Coming To West Hollywood

CEMETERY SITUATIONS is written, directed, produced, performed by NEO Ensemble Theatre.
NEO Ensemble Theatre opens Cemetery Situations on Day of the Dead in WeHo.
Keep your spooky Halloween season going by attending Cemetery Situations, a series of 8 original one-act plays performed in repertory from November 1 through 9. All are set in a cemetery and explore the tenuous barriers between this world and the next. It's no coincidence that Cemetery Situations opens on the Day of the Dead.
Cemetery Situations is presented in two different groups of four plays each. Written by members of NEO Ensemble Theatre and featuring over 35 actors, the plays will make you laugh, think, and touch your hearts. All performances take place at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre of the LGBT Center in West Hollywood. We're dying to see you for a weekend of spirited theatre, so raise your spirits and get tickets now!
Written, directed, produced, performed by NEO Ensemble Theatre, Cemetery Situations will be performed at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre of LGBT Center in The Village of Ed Gould Plaza.
Each group runs for approximately two hours, with a 15-minute intermission.
Group 1 Performance Dates/Times:
Saturday, 11/1 at 2:30pm
Sunday, 11/2 at 7:30pm
Saturday, 11/8 at 7:30pm
Sunday, 11/9 at 2:30pm
Group 2 Performance Dates/Times:
Saturday, 11/1 at 7:30pm
Sunday, 11/2 at 2:30pm
Saturday, 11/8 at 2:30pm
Sunday, 11/9 at 7:30pm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos