CASTLES IN THE ZOOM is Now Being Presented Virtually by Kentwood Players

During the past year's shutdown, Kentwood Players has been diligently working on significant repairs, renovations, and upgrades to the Westchester Playhouse. This work, along with new protocols, ensures the comfort, well-being, and safety of our patrons as they return to live indoor theater again at our over 60-year-old gem.

Improvements include a new CDC compliant and NEBB certified air balanced HVAC system with MERV-13 filters and BiPolar Ionization installed throughout the building, new floors and improved ventilation in bathrooms, a resurfaced roof with new gutters and downspouts, upgraded electrical and lighting, and a welcome remodel to the upstairs Green Room rehearsal hall, dressing rooms and backstage area.

To continue fueling the group's artistic creativity while renovations have been taking place, Kentwood Players began presenting online entertainment on their YouTube channel at youtube.com/kentwoodplayers, including a Virtual Theater Series of original short plays obtained via countless submissions from playwrights as far away as Canada.

Their latest Virtual Theater Series production, CASTLES IN THE ZOOM by John Mabey, directed by Susan Goldman Weisbarth, premiered on Sunday, July 25 at 8pm and will stream through Sunday, August 22. Jami Bartlett as Jordan and Shawn "Lefty" Plunkett as Avery are featured in this funny and touching account of two people who meet at a surprise birthday party on Zoom. The only problem is they are the only ones invited!

All productions on the Kentwood Players YouTube channel are presented free of charge, and with the cost of major renovations continuing, donations to the group's "Raise the Roof" campaign are always appreciated at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/kentwood-players-raise-the-roof, or by making out a check to Kentwood Players and mailing it to the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.