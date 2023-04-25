CAP UCLA Presents Roots Duo The Small Glories

The Small Glories, a roots duo from the Canadian Prairies consisting of veteran folk singers Cara Luft and JD Edwards, performs at UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) on Friday, May 12 at 8 pm on the Royce Hall Terrace. Tickets cost $38 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 or the Royce Hall box office.

Cara Luft, a founding member of The Wailin' Jennys and Jed Edward's musical partnership formed by accident after being thrown together for an anniversary show at Winnipeg's venerable West End Cultural Centre. Luft and Edwards deliver songs of love, loss and the natural environment with traditional instrumentation of clawhammer banjo, guitar and harmonica, alongside soaring interwoven vocals. The duo's live shows are characterized not only by their captivating music, but also by the non-stop banter between Luft and Edwards that seamlessly weaves together storytelling, slapstick humor and sermons. Audiences can expect to laugh, dance, cry or join in on a sing-along during their performances.



Their debut album, Wondrous Traveler, was praised by legendary American rock critic Greil Marcus in Pitchfork for its ability to find the darkening chord change in the best bluegrass, from the Stanley Brothers to Be Good Tanyas. The band's sophomore album, Assiniboine & The Red, released on Compass/Red House Records, won the Canadian Folk Music Awards Contemporary Album of the Year among four total nominations in 2020, after winning International Folk Music Awards Artist of the Year in 2019.



As artists, Luft and Edwards strive to create unity through their music, and their live performances offer a heartwarming and relatable experience that appeals to audiences around the world, from Nashville to the Australian outback.