Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

CAP UCLA Presents American Premiere of Israel Galván and Niño De Elche's MELLIZO DOBLE

The performance is on Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall.

Dec. 16, 2022  
CAP UCLA Presents American Premiere of Israel Galván and Niño De Elche's MELLIZO DOBLE

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents renowned flamenco dancer-choreographer Israel Galván joined by singer-guitarist Niño de Elche in the American premiere of Mellizo Doble on Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $39 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Mellizo Doble, "twin double," is a collaboration between Galván and Niño de Elche and an intense encounter between the artists that explores the boundaries not just of flamenco, but of the human. The experience of flamenco often feels human, yet the performers are also a sort of machinery - flamenco is, after all, a product of the modern age developed against the backdrop of the industrial revolution. Mellizo Doble recognizes the audience as part of the assemblage of the concert machine, demonstrating that blood, sweat and tears are also a cyborg experience, a blending of passion and technique.

Born in Sevilla, Spain, into the dancing family of José Galván and Eugenia de los Reyes, Israel Galván was trained in classical flamenco but since his first creation ¡Mira! / Los zapatos rojos (1998), an expressive manifesto for a new spirit of flamenco, he has gradually transformed into an unclassifiable dancer and choreographer. Galván recodifies the physical language of flamenco, incorporating a multiplicity of performative influences from bullfighting, football, activism and cross-dressing, in order to break out of the accumulated sediment of tradition. He has also been featured in the Netflix dance docuseries Move. CAP UCLA audiences will recall the virtual presentation of Galván's double Bessie Award-winning Maestro de Barra (Master of the Bar) which streamed during the pandemic.

The CAP UCLA 2022-23 Fall/Winter programs continue on Thursday, January 26 with Cécile McLorin Salvant.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Live Comic Newscast THIS WEEK THIS WEEK Returns January 5 Photo
Live Comic Newscast THIS WEEK THIS WEEK Returns January 5
A little Daily Show, a little SNL... a lot of fun! Live on stage at Atwater Village Theatre, This Week This Week is Open Fist Theatre Company's weekly comic newscast, featuring a revolving cast of actors and special guest stars at every performance.
Fountain Theatre Partners With Los Angeles LGBT Center To Present Screening Of ROE By Lisa Photo
Fountain Theatre Partners With Los Angeles LGBT Center To Present Screening Of ROE By Lisa Loomer
Marking the 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision on January 22,1973, The Fountain Theatre is partnering with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to present a screening of the Fountain's 'hyper-staged' reading of Roe by Lisa Loomer on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre.
Odyssey Theatre Announces THRESHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Curated By Tony Abate Photo
Odyssey Theatre Announces THRESHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Curated By Tony Abatemarco
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble joins with Tony Abatemarco to produce Thresholds of Invention, a new series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries working in pop-up form.
TWELVE OCLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER Reveals Life And Loves Of Hollywood Screen Icon At Wh Photo
TWELVE O'CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER Reveals Life And Loves Of Hollywood Screen Icon At Whitefire Theatre
Movie star. Femme fatale. Homewrecker. Civil Rights activist. The Whitefire Theatre plays host to a new solo play that reveals the contradictions and complexities of the passionate and deeply flawed woman behind silver screen icon Ava Gardner.

More Hot Stories For You


Live Comic Newscast THIS WEEK THIS WEEK Returns January 5Live Comic Newscast THIS WEEK THIS WEEK Returns January 5
December 15, 2022

A little Daily Show, a little SNL... a lot of fun! Live on stage at Atwater Village Theatre, This Week This Week is Open Fist Theatre Company's weekly comic newscast, featuring a revolving cast of actors and special guest stars at every performance.
Fountain Theatre Partners With Los Angeles LGBT Center To Present Screening Of ROE By Lisa LoomerFountain Theatre Partners With Los Angeles LGBT Center To Present Screening Of ROE By Lisa Loomer
December 15, 2022

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision on January 22,1973, The Fountain Theatre is partnering with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to present a screening of the Fountain's 'hyper-staged' reading of Roe by Lisa Loomer on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre.
Odyssey Theatre Announces THRESHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Curated By Tony AbatemarcoOdyssey Theatre Announces THRESHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Curated By Tony Abatemarco
December 15, 2022

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble joins with Tony Abatemarco to produce Thresholds of Invention, a new series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries working in pop-up form.
TWELVE O'CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER Reveals Life And Loves Of Hollywood Screen Icon At Whitefire TheatreTWELVE O'CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER Reveals Life And Loves Of Hollywood Screen Icon At Whitefire Theatre
December 15, 2022

Movie star. Femme fatale. Homewrecker. Civil Rights activist. The Whitefire Theatre plays host to a new solo play that reveals the contradictions and complexities of the passionate and deeply flawed woman behind silver screen icon Ava Gardner.
West Coast Premiere Of Absurdly Hilarious DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Will Make You Squirm At Circle XWest Coast Premiere Of Absurdly Hilarious DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Will Make You Squirm At Circle X
December 15, 2022

Circle X Theatre Company kicks off the New Year with the West Coast premiere of a truly outrageous comedy Do You Feel Anger?, written by Mara Nelson-Greenberg and directed by Halena Kays, opens January 21 for a six-week run at Atwater Village Theatre. Performances continue through February 25, with two Pay-What-You-Can previews set for January 19 and January 20.
share