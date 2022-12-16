CAP UCLA Presents American Premiere of Israel Galván and Niño De Elche's MELLIZO DOBLE

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents renowned flamenco dancer-choreographer Israel Galván joined by singer-guitarist Niño de Elche in the American premiere of Mellizo Doble on Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $39 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.



Mellizo Doble, "twin double," is a collaboration between Galván and Niño de Elche and an intense encounter between the artists that explores the boundaries not just of flamenco, but of the human. The experience of flamenco often feels human, yet the performers are also a sort of machinery - flamenco is, after all, a product of the modern age developed against the backdrop of the industrial revolution. Mellizo Doble recognizes the audience as part of the assemblage of the concert machine, demonstrating that blood, sweat and tears are also a cyborg experience, a blending of passion and technique.



Born in Sevilla, Spain, into the dancing family of José Galván and Eugenia de los Reyes, Israel Galván was trained in classical flamenco but since his first creation ¡Mira! / Los zapatos rojos (1998), an expressive manifesto for a new spirit of flamenco, he has gradually transformed into an unclassifiable dancer and choreographer. Galván recodifies the physical language of flamenco, incorporating a multiplicity of performative influences from bullfighting, football, activism and cross-dressing, in order to break out of the accumulated sediment of tradition. He has also been featured in the Netflix dance docuseries Move. CAP UCLA audiences will recall the virtual presentation of Galván's double Bessie Award-winning Maestro de Barra (Master of the Bar) which streamed during the pandemic.



