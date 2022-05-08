CALIFORNIA COAST CLASSIC Comes to Whitefire Theatre

California Coast Classic, a new show written and performed by Luella Wagner and presented in association with the Whitefire Theatre is set to take place the Whitefire Theatre stage on Wednesday, June 1st at 8pm. The theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://whitefire.stagey.net/projects/7577. The show is recommended for audiences 12 to adult and runs for 60 minutes. This show will be performed for a live audience in the theatre. View-on-demand will become available on a subsequent date.

What possesses a 63-year-old woman to undertake a 525-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles? A very good cause for starters. Luella Wagner had heard of this long-distance ride to raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation, which supports programs and treatment for people of all ages living with this condition. A 525-mile ride is not a walk in the park, however. Luella had to train for months, building up her strength and endurance in order to meet the physical challenges necessary to meet her goal.

She also needed a professional-level bike. No spoilers here, but she acquired one in a very unusual way. Beyond doing good, this trip through the coastline of our beautiful state took her over mountains, through valleys, vineyards, quaint charming towns.....In short, "the ride of a lifetime." Perhaps the best part of this journey was the friendships she made. In this lively multimedia presentation, Luella invites you to join her on a grand adventure.

Luella Wagner is a writer and performer. She received a Master's Degree in Educational Theatre from NYU and a Teaching Credential from UCLA. She created a previous well-received show, Bloom Where You Are Planted, and produced and directed a prize-winning documentary, We Shall Survive.

All proceeds from California Coast Classic benefit the Arthritis Foundation.

Pictured: Luella Wagner

Photo Credit: John Dlugolecki