Broken Token Productions to Launch With ROCK SHOW(TUNES)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broken Token Productions will present Rock Show(tunes), an evening of traditional Broadway show tunes reimagined as modern rock songs on Monday, July 14 at 7:30 pm (doors open at 7 pm) at The Offbeat, 6316 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042. Tickets for this unique event start at $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Rock Show(tunes) is the launch event for Broken Token Productions, founded by LA-based actor, writer, director, and producer Danny Bernardo (Portland Center Stage/Pittsburgh Public Theater Young Americans, Steppenwolf Wally World).

Rock Show(tunes) features performances from Regina A. Fernandez (McCoy Rigby Entertainment The Play That Goes Wrong), Andrew Ge (Berkeley Repertory Theatre The Far Country), JaSondra Johnson (Mercury Theater The Color Purple), Janaya Mahealani Jones (Musical Theatre West Grease), Cara Leahy, Miatta Lebile (Prime Gen V), Sherry Mandujano (NYC Workshop Real Women Have Curves), Bryan Daniel Porter (Revival: Reefer Madness), Justine Rafael (East West Players Spring Awakening), Glenn Stanton (AMC The Walking Dead, A.R.T./New York Theatres Distant Thunder), and Jonathan Von Mering (Musical Theatre West The Sound of Music, HBO The Pitt). The Band Joey will serve as the house band, with Joey Ruggiero on lead guitar/vocals, Jonathan Moreno on bass, Dirk Ellis on drums, Catriona Fray on rhythm guitar/backup vocals, and David Ghesser on keys.

The inspiration for Rock Show(tunes) came when Broken Token founder Danny Bernardo was working on an audition for The King & I with his vocal coach and mused, "What if Green Day wrote this song?" The impromptu jam session that followed sparked the inspiration for this event, an evening that will give hardcore rock and musical theatre fans alike something new and innovative. "My goal with Broken Token is to produce stories that defy expectation," says Bernardo. "And what better launch for this company than a concert that does just that with some of the best talent in the L.A. theatre scene!"

Broken Token Productions is dedicated to uplifting and empowering underrepresented communities by breaking through prevalent stereotypes through the stories they tell on stage and screen. In the fall, they will mount their soon-to-be-announced production, a play written by Philip Dawkins and directed by Spenser Davis.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 16% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds